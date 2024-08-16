Visitors flock to Khamchanod for sacred water bowl ritual

Picture courtesy of Guide to Thailand official website

Visitors flocked to Khamchanod Island yesterday to catch a glimpse of the sacred water bowl ritual and seek lucky numbers. The ceremony, led by Chawakan Khamwansa, drew a large crowd hoping for good fortune and blessings from Father Pu Sri Sutho and Mother Ya Sri Pratumma.

Tourists from across Thailand journeyed to the island, navigating the bridge to pay their respects at the main shrine. Guided by Chawakan, the visitors offered prayers before moving to the giant fig tree and the holy well, both significant spots on the island.

The highlight of the visit was when Chawakan revealed four auspicious numbers seen in the sacred water bowl: 7-5-1-6. These numbers quickly caught the attention of enthusiasts seeking luck. Additionally, the donations made during the recent Mother’s Day celebrations were announced, with six donation boxes collecting a total of 10,100 baht.

The total donations on Mother’s Day itself amounted to 64,880 baht. On the day before the lottery draw, August 15, six donation boxes collected 6,710 baht, while the total donations on the lottery day itself reached 30,794 baht.

Chawakan expressed concern for those still searching for their lucky numbers, offering them the chance to observe the sacred water bowl from a recent Buddhist holy day, encouraging them to find inspiration in the wax drippings which formed the numbers 7-5-1-6.

“Anyone still looking for lucky numbers should focus on the sacred water bowl.”

Earlier reports also detailed the historical significance of the location and its enduring appeal to both locals and tourists. Khamchanod Island, believed to be the mythical land of the Naga King, remains a focal point for those seeking blessings and fortune. The strong local belief in Phor Pu Sri Sutho and Mae Ya Sri Pratumma’s power continues to draw people from all walks of life.

The recent activities have not only bolstered local tourism but also emphasized the cultural and spiritual importance of the island. The influx of visitors during significant events like Mother’s Day and Buddhist holy days underscores the community’s deep-rooted faith and the island’s role as a spiritual haven.

As the day concluded, a palpable sense of anticipation and hope was evident among the visitors. Many left with a sense of renewed faith, convinced that the numbers revealed in the sacred water bowl would bring them luck in the upcoming lottery draw, reported Khaosod.