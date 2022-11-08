Connect with us

Crime

German man in Pattaya freaks out as officers move in to arrest him on overstaying

Published

 on 

Photo via Page 3 News

A German couple in Pattaya was arrested yesterday for overstaying their visa. Arresting officers at the scene discovered that the man wasn’t going to go without a fight.

Officers from Bang Lamung Police Station were answering a routine nuisance neighbour call at Soi Panya Nimit in Nongprue, but when they arrived on the scene they discovered the couple had overstayed their welcome so tried to arrest them.

Officers moved in but the occupier, 47 year old German man Tomas Veit, resisted arrest and went berserk.

He screamed abuse at the police, set fire to a cooking gas canister, yanked aggressively at high-voltage overhead cables causing one to fall, held a knife to his throat and even set his dogs, two Rottweilers and an English Mastiff, on the arresting officers in a bizarre one-hour standoff.

Veit was out of control during the standoff. He also destroyed his furniture, climbed onto the roof, and sulked for a few moments before hurling bottles at officers outside his house.

Officers had to spray water onto the house to control the raging fire.

Veit continued to behave erratically while his dogs ran amok. In the end, officers had to use a dart gun to tranquillise the dogs to get inside the house. It was at this stage Veit held a knife to his throat.

Officers managed to call Veit’s 35 year old wife, who was not at home, and asked if she could calm her husband. She was successful and officers managed to force their way into the couple’s home and arrest the angry man who continued to be aggressive. He also refused to answer questions regarding his unruly behaviour.

Neighbours revealed the angry German often set his dogs on residents, adding they would puncture the wheels of vehicles in the area as well as scare passing children.

The German couple was initially charged with overstaying, which is a fine of 500-baht per day but not exceeding 20,000 baht.

Anyone who is arrested for overstaying could be banned from entering Thailand for five to 10 years depending on the overstaying period of each person. The couple’s overstaying period has not been reported.

Veit remains in custody and is facing multiple charges on top of his overstay. He will face those charges in a Thai court, and then he will be deported and blacklisted according to Bang Lamung Police Chief Colonel Nawin Sinturat.

German man overstay Pattaya

Photo via Page 3 News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime43 seconds ago

German man in Pattaya freaks out as officers move in to arrest him on overstaying
Tourism1 hour ago

Tourists flood to Chiang Mai for Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivities
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thai physician raises concerns over Omicron mutations as cases rise
Sponsored3 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
This is Thailand2 hours ago

All You Need to know about Loy Krathong in Thailand 2022
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya Police taking safety precautions for Loy Krathong festival
Press Room2 hours ago

Shopping from China is now easier than ever
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

New Zealand expat arrested in Phuket over weapons, including explosives
Technology3 hours ago

Flying taxis ready for takeoff inside three years
Thailand3 hours ago

BMA to increase Loy Krathong Festival security | GMT
Crime18 hours ago

Drunk police doctor who crashed Porsche killing 2 in Thailand avoids prison for now
Thailand18 hours ago

Chadchart worries about the increase of drowning on Loy Kratong Festival day
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Delivery driver finds huge stash of Thai, Laos and Japanese banknotes under a tree
Pattaya19 hours ago

Egyptian men who allegedly stole mobile phones from Pattaya guest house arrested
Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Travel20 hours ago

Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Thailand20 hours ago

Thai PM Prayut happy with increased employment rate
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending