Connect with us

Tourism

Tourists flood to Chiang Mai for Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivities

Published

 on 

Chiang Mai in northern Thailand is teeming with foreign and domestic tourists looking to experience the magical Loy Krathong and Yi Peng festivities from November 7-9.

The fusion of Loy Krathong traditions with a night sky glittering with Yi Peng lanterns creates an unmissable atmosphere that draws people to the city year in and year out.

During October, Chiang Mai Airport welcomed an average of 19,000 tourists per day. An average of 18,300 tourists arrived on 114 domestic flights per day and an average of 700 tourists landed on six international flights per day.

Paper Lanna-style lanterns and flowers decorate Chiang Mai Airport, which expects to welcome 21,000 tourists per day – an increase of 10% – during the festival period from November 7-9, according to the Director of Chiang Mai Airport Wichit Kaewsaitiam.

President of the Northern Thai Hotels Association Phunut Laothanapanich said that between September – October, hotel bookings in Chiang Mai rose continually. Phunut is certain that the trend will continue and expects hotel rooms in the “capital of the North” to be 70% booked up by December.

While the Yi Peng festival is a northern Thai tradition, Loy Krathong will be celebrated nationwide today, November 8. If you’re still unsure of your plans, read The Thaiger’s guide ‘Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go.

Loy Krathong means “floating banana tree trunk.” Thais will traditionally float a Krathong – a buoyant decorative basket – and watch it float away into the river, along with their worries and misfortunes.

Many Krathong are made out of plastic foam in the modern day and the festival has become an environmental concern. If you’re going to float a Krathong, be sure it is biodegradable.

However, even the “environmentally-friendly” Krathong can clog up the rivers and cause environmental problems when they are floated in their thousands. After the festival is over, authorities and volunteers tend to collect them out of the water to prevent damage to the waterways.

The government has asked the public to float one Krathong per family this year to reduce environmental damage.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism24 mins ago

Tourists flood to Chiang Mai for Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivities
Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 mins ago

Thai physician raises concerns over Omicron mutations as cases rise
This is Thailand29 mins ago

All You Need to know about Loy Krathong in Thailand 2022
Sponsored2 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Pattaya35 mins ago

Pattaya Police taking safety precautions for Loy Krathong festival
Press Room53 mins ago

Shopping from China is now easier than ever
Phuket1 hour ago

New Zealand expat arrested in Phuket over weapons, including explosives
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Technology1 hour ago

Flying taxis ready for takeoff inside three years
Thailand2 hours ago

BMA to increase Loy Krathong Festival security | GMT
Crime17 hours ago

Drunk police doctor who crashed Porsche killing 2 in Thailand avoids prison for now
Thailand17 hours ago

Chadchart worries about the increase of drowning on Loy Kratong Festival day
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Delivery driver finds huge stash of Thai, Laos and Japanese banknotes under a tree
Pattaya18 hours ago

Egyptian men who allegedly stole mobile phones from Pattaya guest house arrested
Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Travel19 hours ago

Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Thailand19 hours ago

Thai PM Prayut happy with increased employment rate
Patong19 hours ago

Police find meth pills, gun, bullets, knife, and axe in man’s car in Patong
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending