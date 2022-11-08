Thai National Parks’ revenue rises 324 million baht from last year

The Ministry of Natural Resources, and Environment of Thailand revealed that the revenue of 133 Thai national parks increased by 324 million baht this year.

The Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Ratchada Na Ayutthaya, revealed that the revenue increased because of the border reopening on July 1 and the relaxation of travel restrictions after the pandemic.

Ratchada said that more foreign tourists are traveling to Thailand now since 2019 which has contributed to the increase in revenue.

According to the report, visitors handed over 715 million baht to Thailand’s national parks this year, a significant increase on last year which drew 391 million baht, meaning the kingdom benefitted from an increase of 324 million baht.

The number of national park visitors increased by four million people. About 11 million people visited Thai national parks this year, about 10 million were Thai and 960,000 were foreigners.

The top five national parks that earned the most this year are:

Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima (81 million baht)

Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park in Krabi (41 million baht)

Similan National Park in Phang Nga (41 million baht)

Erawan National Park in Kanchanaburi (41 million baht)

Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai (40 million baht)

The top five national parks that have the most visitors are:

Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima (1,428,765 visitors)

Hat Noppharat Thara – Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park in Krabi (490,989 visitors)

Doi Inthanon National Park in Chiang Mai (439,165 visitors)

Klong Lan National Park in Kamphaeng Phet (361,560 visitors)

Phu Langa National Park in Bueng Karn (265,304 visitors)

Ratchada expects revenues from Thai national parks to increase even further next year because accommodations at popular places like Doi Inthanon and Khao Yai National Park are already fully booked until next year.