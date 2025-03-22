Ex-Miss Thailand rescues ant-covered woman from drunk husband

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 22, 2025
340 1 minute read
Ex-Miss Thailand rescues ant-covered woman from drunk husband
Photo courtesy of โหนกระแส

A former Miss Thailand turned social activist has exposed a heart-wrenching case of elder neglect in Prachuap Khiri Khan – finding a frail woman bedridden, covered in ants and fed scraps by her drunken husband.

Panadda Wongphudee, 46, chairperson of the Good Deeds Foundation, led the rescue mission yesterday, March 21, alongside officials from the Pak Nam Pran Municipality and the Department of Social Development and Welfare. They were responding to a complaint filed about the mistreatment of a disabled elderly woman in Village 2, Pak Nam Pran subdistrict, Pran Buri district.

“She had a piece of fried chicken placed on her chest. She was trying to lift her head to eat while ants crawled over the bed. Her husband was fast asleep nearby, clutching a bottle of white liquor.”

The victim, a 73 year old woman who cannot walk, was found in appalling conditions. According to the foundation, her husband, known only as Thong, has long used her to solicit pity and handouts from marketgoers. He reportedly wheels her to public places to beg for food and money, only to abandon her under trees once he gets what he wants.

Related Articles
Ex-Miss Thailand rescues ant-covered woman from drunk husband | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

Thong allegedly spends her disability allowance on alcohol and fails to provide proper care or hospital-prescribed medication. Past reports suggest she has been left in her wheelchair so long that ants began swarming her body.

The couple’s son is employed on a ship and rarely returns home, usually for just one day at a time, leaving the woman in her husband’s care.

Following the intervention, the elderly woman was rushed to Pran Buri Hospital and is expected to be transferred to a Bangkok facility for further treatment. Officials are also working to determine whether she should be placed in a senior care home or a facility for the disabled, reported KhaoSod.

Ex-Miss Thailand rescues ant-covered woman from drunk husband | News by Thaiger

Meanwhile, local authorities plan to enrol Thong in an alcohol rehabilitation programme and help him find employment, aiming to break the cycle of neglect and ensure his wife is no longer subjected to inhumane conditions.

Latest Thailand News
Tourist left bloodied in high-heel attack on Pattaya beach Pattaya News

Tourist left bloodied in high-heel attack on Pattaya beach

11 minutes ago
Bangla Road traswomen busted in police tourism image blitz Phuket News

Bangla Road traswomen busted in police tourism image blitz

51 minutes ago
Ex-Miss Thailand rescues ant-covered woman from drunk husband Thailand News

Ex-Miss Thailand rescues ant-covered woman from drunk husband

2 hours ago
German dentist attacker found dead with throat slit Thailand News

German dentist attacker found dead with throat slit

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for rising temperatures and heavy rain Thailand News

Thailand braces for rising temperatures and heavy rain

5 hours ago
Bee chaos at Ubon Ratchathani temple market injures 6 (video) Thailand News

Bee chaos at Ubon Ratchathani temple market injures 6 (video)

21 hours ago
Thai king and queen open Suvarnabhumi&#8217;s terminal and runway Bangkok News

Thai king and queen open Suvarnabhumi’s terminal and runway

21 hours ago
Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets Thailand News

Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets

21 hours ago
Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani Thailand News

Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani

21 hours ago
True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand Thailand Travel

True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand

21 hours ago
Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani Thailand News

Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani

22 hours ago
Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video) Pattaya News

Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video)

22 hours ago
Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman&#8217;s car Phuket News

Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman’s car

22 hours ago
Experts warn Thailand&#8217;s digital wallet plan could be a short-term fix Thailand News

Experts warn Thailand’s digital wallet plan could be a short-term fix

22 hours ago
Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express Thailand News

Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express

22 hours ago
Rodent royalty: Korat Zoo&#8217;s new Patagonian attraction charms (video) Thailand News

Rodent royalty: Korat Zoo’s new Patagonian attraction charms (video)

23 hours ago
Rayong mother’s mate accused of battering girl over blame game Thailand News

Rayong mother’s mate accused of battering girl over blame game

23 hours ago
Overpass tragedy: Thai motorcyclist&#8217;s birthday ends in fatal fall Thailand News

Overpass tragedy: Thai motorcyclist’s birthday ends in fatal fall

23 hours ago
6 year old Thai boy kidnapped by teenage girl reunited with family Bangkok News

6 year old Thai boy kidnapped by teenage girl reunited with family

24 hours ago
Thai stock index jumps as gold hits record high amid Fed rate plans Business News

Thai stock index jumps as gold hits record high amid Fed rate plans

1 day ago
Sun, sand, and the wild White Party at Nikki Beach Resort &#038; Spa Koh Samui Koh Samui Travel

Sun, sand, and the wild White Party at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui

1 day ago
Flight risk: Aussie in court for helping crime boss flee to Thailand Phuket News

Flight risk: Aussie in court for helping crime boss flee to Thailand

1 day ago
Russell Peters is back! Asia dates on Relax World Tour announced Things To Do

Russell Peters is back! Asia dates on Relax World Tour announced

1 day ago
Rama II drama: Crane truck collapse severely injures man Bangkok News

Rama II drama: Crane truck collapse severely injures man

1 day ago
Chinese woman arrested in Pattaya for crypto scam Pattaya News

Chinese woman arrested in Pattaya for crypto scam

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, March 22, 2025
340 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Bangla Road traswomen busted in police tourism image blitz

Bangla Road traswomen busted in police tourism image blitz

51 minutes ago
German dentist attacker found dead with throat slit

German dentist attacker found dead with throat slit

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for rising temperatures and heavy rain

Thailand braces for rising temperatures and heavy rain

5 hours ago
Bee chaos at Ubon Ratchathani temple market injures 6 (video)

Bee chaos at Ubon Ratchathani temple market injures 6 (video)

21 hours ago