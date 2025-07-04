Coup freeze or countdown? Thailand’s military walks tightrope

Thailand’s military top brass says the era of tanks rolling through Bangkok is over, at least for now. But as political chaos looms, sceptics wonder if history could yet repeat itself.

After nine months steering the Defence Ministry, Phumtham Wechayachai insists the armed forces are shedding their old ways.

“The mindset of military leadership has evolved,” he said. “They want us to resolve this issue.”

Phumtham says the military is streamlining into a leaner, more professional force, cutting excess staff, upgrading to modern weaponry and shelving outdated ambitions.

“It’s not about expanding,” he said, “it’s about adapting.”

That vision has already reshaped big-ticket defence deals. Before moving to the Ministry of Interior, Phumtham greenlit the Navy’s long-delayed submarine project, switching from German engines to Chinese ones and extending the timeline.

He also backed a bid by the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to buy Swedish Gripen E/F fighter jets, expected to hit the Cabinet table this month. Meanwhile, the navy will proceed with buying two frigates as originally planned.

At the annual budget meeting, lawmakers across the aisle endorsed the purchases as essential for national security. The RTAF will also continue acquiring helicopters, drones and armoured vehicles under the 2025 budget.

Phumtham was blunt about the damage past coups have inflicted.

“They fail to solve political conflicts, drag the country backwards and destroy public trust,” he said.

He credited RTAF chiefs past and present for declaring a freeze on coups, a stance upheld by General Phana Khlaeoplotthuk, who will remain in command until 2030, reported The Nation.

Yet some observers remain uneasy. With the Constitutional Court suspending Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and ordering her to answer corruption allegations within 15 days, tension is rising.

“There is an option for extensions,” Phumtham said. “But ultimately, it’s up to the Court.”

Rumours of a power grab swirl as the United Land Power to Defend Sovereignty group readies a mass rally in August. Phumtham insists the military has no appetite for intervention.

“The idea of a coup is not even in the minds of senior officers,” he said.

He dismissed claims that legal manoeuvres are a political weapon.

“The justice system is an integral part of democracy. It must proceed.”

But as the crisis deepens, even seasoned insiders admit anything could happen.