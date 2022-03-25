Connect with us

Friday Covid Update: 26,050 new cases; provincial totals

69 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 24,648 with 2,950 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 26,050 new Covid-19 cases and 22,219 recoveries. There are now 244,111 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 102 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,477,030 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,253,595 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 128,101,553 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 84,501 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 21,670 received their second dose, and 132,642 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 1,090
Bangkok – 3,739
Samut Prakan – 902
Ubon Ratchathani – 531
Phuket – 284
Khon Kaen – 410
Chiang Mai – 471
Nonthaburi – 647
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,645
Rayong – 576

Udon Thani – 420
Buriram – 556
Surat Thani – 197
Maha Sarakham – 250
Nakhon Ratchasima – 470
Pathum Thani – 535
Samut Sakhon – 831
Songkhla – 479
Pattalung – 442
Chachoengsao – 478

Sisaket – 192
Kalasin – 258
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 306
Roi Et – 655
Surin – 331
Nakhon Sawan – 243
Prachin Buri – 325
Nakhon Pathom – 450
Lampang – 100
Pitsanuloak – 214

Saraburi – 212
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 478
Trang – 216
Phang Nga – 96
Chaiyaphum – 134
Tak – 146
Lop Buri – 159
Petchabun – 97
Krabi – 153
Kanchanaburi – 201

Ratchaburi – 306
Chanthaburi – 220
Sakon Nakhon – 172
Nong Kai – 221
Trat – 162
Yasothon – 99
Nan – 181
Srakaew – 194
Chumporn – 190
Payao – 42

Nakhon Panom – 96
Mukdaharn – 30
Chiang Rai – 30
Phetchburi – 423
Pattani – 154
Suphan Buri – 463
Kamphaeng Phet – 227
Nakhon Nayok – 188
Satun – 264
Bueng Karn – 132

Amnat Charoen – 89
Yala – 120
Uthai Thani – 66
Mae Hong Son – 34
Loei – 165
Nong Bua Lumphu – 136
Chainat – 4
Pichit – 45
Phrae – 123
Uttaradit – 57

Sukhothai – 209
Narathiwas – 99
Samut Songkhram – 419
Ranong – 212
Lamphun – 9
Ang Thong – 309
Singburi – 103

 

    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand.

