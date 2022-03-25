Friday Covid Update: 26,050 new cases; provincial totals

69 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 24,648 with 2,950 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 26,050 new Covid-19 cases and 22,219 recoveries. There are now 244,111 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 102 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,477,030 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,253,595 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 128,101,553 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 84,501 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 21,670 received their second dose, and 132,642 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 1,090

Bangkok – 3,739

Samut Prakan – 902

Ubon Ratchathani – 531

Phuket – 284

Khon Kaen – 410

Chiang Mai – 471

Nonthaburi – 647

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 1,645

Rayong – 576

Udon Thani – 420

Buriram – 556

Surat Thani – 197

Maha Sarakham – 250

Nakhon Ratchasima – 470

Pathum Thani – 535

Samut Sakhon – 831

Songkhla – 479

Pattalung – 442

Chachoengsao – 478

Sisaket – 192

Kalasin – 258

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 306

Roi Et – 655

Surin – 331

Nakhon Sawan – 243

Prachin Buri – 325

Nakhon Pathom – 450

Lampang – 100

Pitsanuloak – 214

Saraburi – 212

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 478

Trang – 216

Phang Nga – 96

Chaiyaphum – 134

Tak – 146

Lop Buri – 159

Petchabun – 97

Krabi – 153

Kanchanaburi – 201

Ratchaburi – 306

Chanthaburi – 220

Sakon Nakhon – 172

Nong Kai – 221

Trat – 162

Yasothon – 99

Nan – 181

Srakaew – 194

Chumporn – 190

Payao – 42

Nakhon Panom – 96

Mukdaharn – 30

Chiang Rai – 30

Phetchburi – 423

Pattani – 154

Suphan Buri – 463

Kamphaeng Phet – 227

Nakhon Nayok – 188

Satun – 264

Bueng Karn – 132

Amnat Charoen – 89

Yala – 120

Uthai Thani – 66

Mae Hong Son – 34

Loei – 165

Nong Bua Lumphu – 136

Chainat – 4

Pichit – 45

Phrae – 123

Uttaradit – 57

Sukhothai – 209

Narathiwas – 99

Samut Songkhram – 419

Ranong – 212

Lamphun – 9

Ang Thong – 309

Singburi – 103