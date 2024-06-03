Free zoo entry for children in Thailand for Queen Suthida’s birthday

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Zoos across Thailand are offering free admission for children under 12 years old today in celebration of Her Majesty Queen Suthida’s birthday.

This initiative, announced by the director of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand (ZPO), Attapon Srihayrun, will include several prominent zoos, such as Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, Chiang Mai Zoo, Songkhla Zoo, Khon Kaen Zoo, Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, Ubon Ratchathani Zoo, and The Kingdom Project in Surin.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo prepared a host of attractions to mark the occasion. Visitors can look forward to a fancy mascot parade, an agricultural product promotion zone, mini-games, a penguin parade, and a night zoo experience. The zoo aims to offer an engaging environment for children and families to learn about wildlife.

Other zoos in various provinces will also participate in the celebration by organising special activities. These include game shows, lucky draws, animal shows, talks by zookeepers, and numerous fun activities throughout the day. Each zoo is committed to providing an enjoyable and educational experience for all visitors.

“We are thrilled to offer free admission to children on this special day. It’s a great way for families to spend quality time together and for children to learn more about animals and nature.”

The initiative presents an excellent opportunity for families to enjoy a national holiday immersed in the natural world. By opening their doors for free to young visitors, the zoos under ZPO’s jurisdiction aim to foster a greater appreciation for wildlife conservation among the younger generation.

“Seeing the joy on children’s faces as they interact with animals and participate in various activities is truly rewarding. We hope this special day will leave lasting memories for all our visitors.”

Activity highlights

Activities such as zookeeper talks provide an inside look into the daily operations of the zoo and the care of the animals, enhancing the educational aspect of the visit.

The penguin parade at Khao Kheow Open Zoo is always a highlight. It’s not only entertaining but also teaches children about the natural behaviours of these fascinating creatures.

Families planning to visit the zoos can expect a festive atmosphere filled with various engaging activities. The nationwide celebration aims to bring communities together, celebrate the royal occasion, and inspire a love for nature and wildlife among young visitors.

This initiative underscores the ZPO’s commitment to wildlife education and conservation, ensuring that children have access to these valuable learning experiences, reported Pattaya News.

By making the zoos more accessible, the organisation hopes to cultivate a future generation that is more aware of and engaged in wildlife conservation efforts.