Khon Kaen Zoo celebrates first successful black swan breeding

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Khon Kaen Zoo proudly announced the successful breeding of black swans, marking a first in the zoo’s history.

The arrival of three cygnets, hatched in early February, comes as a delightful surprise to zoo officials and animal lovers alike.

Thipawadee Kittikhun, the acting director-general at the zoo, revealed that three eggs were laid by a seven year old swan in December, which hatched between February 9 and 10.

“The cygnets are under the vigilant supervision of our veterinarians. Their health and growth are our top priority.”

Providing a nutritious diet, the young swans are fed with a mix of finely chopped vegetables and swamp algae. This diet is rich in protein, calcium, and phosphorus, vital for bone strengthening.

Black swans, distinguishable by their red bills, are native to the wetlands of southwestern and eastern Australia. They typically reach their breeding age around two years old.

The parent swans, who were relocated from a regional private zoo to Khon Kaen in 2020, have adapted well to their new home. Their successful breeding is seen as a testament to the zoo’s dedicated animal care, reported Bangkok Post.

In anticipation of the cygnets’ growth, preparations are underway to move them to a larger aviary soon, according to Kittikhun. This successful breeding initiative at Khon Kaen Zoo not only adds to its diverse wildlife but also contributes to the conservation efforts of these beautiful creatures.

