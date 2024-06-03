Thailand sees 60% rise in Indian tourists with new visa-free policy

Picture courtesy of David Egon from pexels.com

Thai Government spokesperson Chai Watcharong announced the success of a visa-free policy for Indian tourists, effective from May 11 to November 11. This initiative aims to boost tourism and stimulate Thailand’s economy.

Bookings by Indian tourists surged by 60% between 2022 and last year, according to Airbnb. Searches for accommodations in Thailand by Indian tourists increased by over 200% during major holidays such as the Holi Festival and Easter this year.

Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Krabi, and Koh Samui emerged as the top five destinations for Indian tourists. Chai highlighted significant interest in Thailand from Indian tourists, particularly among Gen Z and Gen Y, who account for over 80% of Airbnb bookings.

Indian tourists show a preference for accommodations with pools, on tropical beaches, near national parks, and in urban areas. They often travel in groups of three to five or more.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed confidence in these proactive tourism promotion measures and the visa-free policy to attract foreign tourists. Chai added that the Thai government continues to implement additional tourism policies to increase tourist numbers and support the tourism industry, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, Srettha announced that Thailand is offering a visa-free scheme to Russian visitors for three months from May 1 to July 31. PM Srettha held a press conference at Government House at 11.50am on April 23, following a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day. The 62 year old Thai PM mentioned that the Cabinet agreed to offer visa-free travel to government officials from Bangladesh while also approving visa-free travel for Russian nationals.

