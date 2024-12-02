Convenience store employee arrested for robbing own workplace

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 11:31, 02 December 2024| Updated: 11:31, 02 December 2024
148 1 minute read
Convenience store employee arrested for robbing own workplace
Image via KhaoSod

A young convenience store employee was arrested after robbing his workplace on his day off. He used a knife to threaten his colleagues, who recognised him and promptly alerted the police.

At 8am yesterday, December 1, the police, led by Peerapong Yotsurang, Deputy Investigation Inspector of Chalerm Phra Kiat Police Station in Nakhon Si Thammarat, apprehended the suspect involved in the robbery at a 7-Eleven branch in Don Tro subdistrict, Chalerm Phra Kiat district.

Advertisements

The arrest took place at an unnumbered house in Suan Luang Subdistrict, where the suspect was hiding. The police seized evidence including a knife, a helmet, clothing, and shoes used during the crime. The suspect was identified as 28 year old Sarawut, an employee of the store.

Investigations revealed that two days prior, Sarawut had been asked by the store manager to resign due to his drug addiction but he had not yet done so. He failed to report to work the day after being asked to resign.

Related news

At 1am on the night of the incident, Sarawut arrived at the store on a motorcycle, wearing a helmet to conceal his identity, and used a knife to steal cash amounting to 4,800 baht. After the robbery, he fled the scene on his motorcycle and hid at the unnumbered house, where he was eventually caught by the police.

Convenience store employee arrested for robbing own workplace | News by Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

Sarawut, originally from Krabi, had moved to Chalerm Phra Kiat District to live with relatives and started working at the 7-Eleven store. His addiction to drugs led the management to ask for his resignation. Despite covering his face, his colleagues recognized his mannerisms but were too afraid to resist.

Following his arrest, Sarawut was taken into custody and a crime re-enactment was conducted. He was then handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements
Latest Thailand News
Thailand debates Cambodia MoU to avoid political unrest Politics News

Thailand debates Cambodia MoU to avoid political unrest

7 minutes ago
Bangkok&#8217;s snack attack bandit caught red-handed in food heist Bangkok News

Bangkok’s snack attack bandit caught red-handed in food heist

23 minutes ago
Thai PM criticised over southern flood response, husband remark Politics News

Thai PM criticised over southern flood response, husband remark

33 minutes ago
Poker-faced fraudster nabbed in million-baht investment scam Crime News

Poker-faced fraudster nabbed in million-baht investment scam

2 hours ago
PAO council chairman critically injured in shooting Crime News

PAO council chairman critically injured in shooting

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s tourism triumph as Bangkok tops Agoda charts (video) Bangkok News

Thailand’s tourism triumph as Bangkok tops Agoda charts (video)

2 hours ago
Convenience store employee arrested for robbing own workplace Crime News

Convenience store employee arrested for robbing own workplace

2 hours ago
Pattaya police hunt thief after gold heist worth 45,000 baht Crime News

Pattaya police hunt thief after gold heist worth 45,000 baht

2 hours ago
Bangkok in a chokehold: Smog blankets the city (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok in a chokehold: Smog blankets the city (video)

3 hours ago
German woman bitten by suspected shark at Phang Nga beach Phuket News

German woman bitten by suspected shark at Phang Nga beach

3 hours ago
Thailand Post to overhaul framework in modernisation efforts Thailand News

Thailand Post to overhaul framework in modernisation efforts

3 hours ago
Phuket parade: Carnival rolls out beach carpet for tourists (video) Phuket News

Phuket parade: Carnival rolls out beach carpet for tourists (video)

3 hours ago
Ferry capsizes on Chao Phraya River after on-board altercation Thailand News

Ferry capsizes on Chao Phraya River after on-board altercation

3 hours ago
Thailand announces 9,000 baht aid for southern flood victims Politics News

Thailand announces 9,000 baht aid for southern flood victims

4 hours ago
Laos factory owner arrested in methanol poisoning tourist tragedy Thailand News

Laos factory owner arrested in methanol poisoning tourist tragedy

4 hours ago
Death toll rises to 6 in Rama II bridge collapse near Bangkok Bangkok News

Death toll rises to 6 in Rama II bridge collapse near Bangkok

4 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning for nine Thai provinces Thailand News

Heavy rainfall warning for nine Thai provinces

4 hours ago
Pattaya horror: Young Thai woman killed in early morning crash Pattaya News

Pattaya horror: Young Thai woman killed in early morning crash

4 hours ago
Thai truck driver walks away unscathed from Sukumvit smash Pattaya News

Thai truck driver walks away unscathed from Sukumvit smash

4 hours ago
Cyber police uncover stolen Thai citizen data operation Crime News

Cyber police uncover stolen Thai citizen data operation

23 hours ago
Rama II Road congestion eased with reversible lane after collapse Thailand News

Rama II Road congestion eased with reversible lane after collapse

23 hours ago
Landslide in Yala damages vehicles amid severe flooding South Thailand News

Landslide in Yala damages vehicles amid severe flooding

23 hours ago
Phuket governor proposes monorail to fix island&#8217;s traffic Phuket News

Phuket governor proposes monorail to fix island’s traffic

24 hours ago
Thai fisherman drowns, 31 detained and shot at by Myanmar navy Crime News

Thai fisherman drowns, 31 detained and shot at by Myanmar navy

1 day ago
Thief poses as courier, steals Rolex watches worth 615,000 baht Crime News

Thief poses as courier, steals Rolex watches worth 615,000 baht

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

Related Articles

Thai PM criticised over southern flood response, husband remark

Thai PM criticised over southern flood response, husband remark

Published: 13:05, 02 December 2024
Poker-faced fraudster nabbed in million-baht investment scam

Poker-faced fraudster nabbed in million-baht investment scam

Published: 12:01, 02 December 2024
Thailand video news | Phuket governor proposes monorail to ease traffic, Thailand property reforms target foreign buyers

Thailand video news | Phuket governor proposes monorail to ease traffic, Thailand property reforms target foreign buyers

Published: 11:55, 02 December 2024
PAO council chairman critically injured in shooting

PAO council chairman critically injured in shooting

Published: 11:51, 02 December 2024
Check Also
Close