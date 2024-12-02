Convenience store employee arrested for robbing own workplace

Image via KhaoSod

A young convenience store employee was arrested after robbing his workplace on his day off. He used a knife to threaten his colleagues, who recognised him and promptly alerted the police.

At 8am yesterday, December 1, the police, led by Peerapong Yotsurang, Deputy Investigation Inspector of Chalerm Phra Kiat Police Station in Nakhon Si Thammarat, apprehended the suspect involved in the robbery at a 7-Eleven branch in Don Tro subdistrict, Chalerm Phra Kiat district.

The arrest took place at an unnumbered house in Suan Luang Subdistrict, where the suspect was hiding. The police seized evidence including a knife, a helmet, clothing, and shoes used during the crime. The suspect was identified as 28 year old Sarawut, an employee of the store.

Investigations revealed that two days prior, Sarawut had been asked by the store manager to resign due to his drug addiction but he had not yet done so. He failed to report to work the day after being asked to resign.

At 1am on the night of the incident, Sarawut arrived at the store on a motorcycle, wearing a helmet to conceal his identity, and used a knife to steal cash amounting to 4,800 baht. After the robbery, he fled the scene on his motorcycle and hid at the unnumbered house, where he was eventually caught by the police.

Sarawut, originally from Krabi, had moved to Chalerm Phra Kiat District to live with relatives and started working at the 7-Eleven store. His addiction to drugs led the management to ask for his resignation. Despite covering his face, his colleagues recognized his mannerisms but were too afraid to resist.

Following his arrest, Sarawut was taken into custody and a crime re-enactment was conducted. He was then handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

