Thai expressway collapse leads to legal action against contractor

The Ministry of Transport and the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) have initiated civil and criminal proceedings against a contractor following the collapse of a beam on the Rama II-Dao Khanong Expressway during construction. The incident resulted in the deaths of six individuals and injuries to 24 others.

Transport Ministry spokesperson Krichanont Iyapunya, along with EXAT governor Surachet Laophulsuk, lodged the charges against both the contractor and the associated company on March 21.

The collapse affected a 15-metre section of the expressway’s Dao Khanong exit ramp, leading to the closure of outbound lanes. The inbound Dao Khanong toll plaza for the Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway, which sustained partial damage, resumed operations on March 20. EXAT is now prioritising the reconstruction of the affected area.

Kritchanont mentioned that evidence has been handed over to the police for potential legal proceedings against those implicated. He emphasised that both individuals and entities involved in any corruption linked to the incident would face criminal and civil repercussions.

A committee has been formed to ascertain the cause of the collapse by evaluating construction materials, imported equipment, and work procedures. The investigation, which will include laboratory testing and a review of procedural lapses, is expected to be completed within 20 days.

Additionally, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is investigating the procurement process of the project, valued at 7 to 8 billion baht. Should negligence be established, offenders may face up to 10 years in prison and a 200,000 baht fine for causing fatalities, or up to three years in prison and a 60,000 baht fine for causing serious injuries, not including civil liabilities.

In the meantime, the Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) and the Lawyers Council are exploring support options for victims of the incidents on Rama II Road. TCC Secretary-General Saree Ongsomwang highlighted that since the road’s construction in 1973, there have been over 2,500 related accidents, resulting in 144 deaths and injuries to 1,400 people.

She advocated for lump sum compensation for the families of the deceased and monthly compensation for those injured. Sumet Ongkittikul, Vice President of the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI), has called for a thorough investigation into the construction quality and project supervision on the road, reported Bangkok Post.