Bangkok
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
French Muay Thai Kickboxer, Jimmy Vienot, unintentionally made a bit of an idiot of himself after his recent triumph over Petchmorakot Petchyindee at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.
The Frenchman, who defeated Petchmorakot on May 20, wanted, มวยไทย, meaning Muay Thai, inked on his arm, but the result came back not just wrong, but terribly wrong. Instead, a communication breakdown between the fighter and his tattoo artist left him with a word that sounds similar to the word used to describe a penis.
The 26 year old Thai boxer proudly showed off the new tattoo on Instagram with a caption that says “Muay Thai.” But the Thai word inked on his arm didn’t read Muay Thai or Thai boxing at all. It was misspelled.
The first alphabet of the word should be “ม (M),” not “ฆ (K).” The correct version of the word should be มวยไทย (Muay Thai), but what he got was ฆวยไทย (Kuay Thai). And Kuay in Thai means …. a penis. Usually, a Thai word that means penis would be written with “ค” but the alphabet “ฆ” which was written on his arm also offers the same “K” sound. So, the term now means Thai penis, and not Thai boxing.
Vienot’s Thai fans left comments on his Instagram account letting him know about the typo. Other Thai people on social media asked where he got the tattoo and commented that it was unlikely a Thai tattoo artist would make a mistake on that scale.
Vienot has not responded to the comments on his social media platform.
The French fighter has many tattoos in Thai style patterns on his back, and is considered one of the leading foreign boxers in Thailand.
Otherwise, Jimmy, congratulations on your win.
SOURCE: Kapook
