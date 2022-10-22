Connect with us

Thailand

Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Mie Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken noodles recalled. (via IZCene)

Some people like their noodles as spicy as possible. But there’s such a thing as to0 flaming hot, as the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall on Mie Sedaap brand Korean Spicy Chicken noodles due to contamination with a flammable pesticide. The instant noodles are being recalled by the FDA after traces of a pesticide called ethylene oxide were found in two sample batches.

The deputy secretary-general of the Thai FDA says two samples that were produced in Indonesia were detected to have traces of the flammable and carcinogenic pesticide. Ethylene oxide is classified as cancer-causing and contact can irritate the eyes, lungs, and skin. It is a colourless gas that is used as a sterilizing agent and can be identified by its sweet smell.

The two batches where contaminated samples were found were produced about two weeks apart in an Indonesian factory and shipped to various places including Thailand and Singapore. The Singapore Food Agency issued a recall on four varieties of the Mie Sedaap brand instant noodles after they detected the same pesticide in batches shipped to their country. This prompted inspections from the FDA.

The recall has launched a nationwide search for contaminated noodles, according to the Bangkok Post. The FDA has asked public health officials nationwide to perform inspections on the distribution of the noodle packages. They’ve ordered that all of the noodles in the warehouse of the importer be confiscated. They are also considering legal action against the importer, pushing for them to work to recall the contaminated noodles.

The first contaminated batch of noodles was manufactured on November 25 of last year and has an expiration date of November 25 this year. The second batch also has a year-long expiration date and was manufactured on December 7 of last year.

Anyone who purchased Mie Sedaap’s Korean Spicy Chicken instant noodles is advised to check the expiration dates of their noodle packets carefully before consumption.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand13 mins ago

Moving to Thailand checklist – What you need to know before your move
Thailand17 mins ago

Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
Weather35 mins ago

Forever flooded – how do we break the disastrous cycle?
Transport2 hours ago

Thai Airways refunds possible, reorganisation approved
World2 hours ago

Netizens divided over two-faced cat
Transport2 hours ago

Free trial of Pink and Yellow monorail lines in December
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News2 hours ago

SE Asia foreign ministers to hold emergency talks over Myanmar
Weather3 hours ago

Burmese man drowns in Phuket drain
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thailand’s face mask rules to be scrapped soon
Hong Kong3 hours ago

Hong Kong cancels screening of 2008 Batman flick over Chinese antagonist
Weather3 hours ago

In it together – Floods around the world
Wellness4 hours ago

Bangkok plans to give elderly a helping hand
Hot News4 hours ago

Events today in BKK
Video4 hours ago

From Retro Blogger to Modern-day Vlogger in Thailand feat. Jeroen Maduro | Thaiger Podcast Ep.9
World6 hours ago

Secrets of Silicon Valley’s underground Mercedes
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending