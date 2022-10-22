Connect with us

Weather

Forever flooded – how do we break the disastrous cycle?

Published

 on 

As part of the south braces for expected seasonal floods, a vast area of the lower north, including Nakhon Sawan, Ang Thong, and Isaan, remains inundated. An editorial in this morning’s Bangkok Post asks what we can do to prevent ourselves from being washed away in the tide.

Many people have drowned over the past two months, and yesterday, an ex-member of parliament for Nakhon Sawan died after his car was swept off a road.

In many provinces, hundreds of residents are homeless. The government has assigned a large budget for relief work, but with delays affecting traumatised residents, many have to depend on their resourcefulness to survive.

Humanitarian relief can sometimes be to the detriment of water strategy. The Office of National Water Resources is little more than a lame duck, only making the problems worse. While some areas must be prioritised, authorities seem too keen to protect industrial areas and commercial zones, with economics taking precedence over humanity. There is no shortage of residents unable to cope in uninhabitable dwellings.

Without a proper strategy, every time floods hit, authorities pledge action, but what plans they make are quickly forgotten once the rains stop and the waters subside. It’s time to overhaul flood prevention for whole river basins and lay down effective water strategies that take into consideration climate change.

In humanitarian terms, each province must set up its own relief centres for people left homeless. There must also be no more shoddy work on the part of the State.

Action over inaction and giving without expecting to receive are lessons we can take to alleviate this cycle of bad weather.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand13 mins ago

Moving to Thailand checklist – What you need to know before your move
Thailand18 mins ago

Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
Weather35 mins ago

Forever flooded – how do we break the disastrous cycle?
Transport2 hours ago

Thai Airways refunds possible, reorganisation approved
World2 hours ago

Netizens divided over two-faced cat
Transport2 hours ago

Free trial of Pink and Yellow monorail lines in December
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News3 hours ago

SE Asia foreign ministers to hold emergency talks over Myanmar
Weather3 hours ago

Burmese man drowns in Phuket drain
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thailand’s face mask rules to be scrapped soon
Hong Kong3 hours ago

Hong Kong cancels screening of 2008 Batman flick over Chinese antagonist
Weather3 hours ago

In it together – Floods around the world
Wellness4 hours ago

Bangkok plans to give elderly a helping hand
Hot News4 hours ago

Events today in BKK
Video4 hours ago

From Retro Blogger to Modern-day Vlogger in Thailand feat. Jeroen Maduro | Thaiger Podcast Ep.9
World6 hours ago

Secrets of Silicon Valley’s underground Mercedes
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending