Moving to Thailand checklist – What you need to know before your move

https://youtu.be/Am_5B4NE2O8

There are several reasons why Thailand is one of the most desirable locations for ex-pats. Here, you can get affordable access to modern conveniences and year-round sunny weather. With its laid-back way of life, delectable cuisine, and vibrant culture, it’s certainly a remarkable place to call home. Plus, being close to nature is easy here, with everything from beautiful waterfalls and mountainous forest getaways to soft-sand beaches and the pure blue sea. Moving to Thailand

With everything it has to offer, moving to Thailand will be a colourful adventure. However, there are things you need to know for a smooth transition. As exciting as it may be, moving to a new country comes with a set of challenges. So, to help with your process of moving to Thailand, here’s a checklist of things to know! Moving to Thailand

You can be checked out The best places to retire in Thailand 2022! or watch a complete video

Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.