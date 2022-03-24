Connect with us

Bangkok

Bangkok instant noodle shop draws thousands of teens

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Good Noodle has instant noodles from around the world. Photo by Good Noodle.

A Bangkok instant noodle shop that opened in October last year has drawn thousands of teenagers since its opening. The shop, called Good Noodle, is stocked with noodles from Indonesia, South Korea, China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Good Noodle doesn’t just sell noodles, though. It also allows customers to to prepare their meals and eat there, even though the noodles cost much less than food at an upscale restaurant.

The store’s director told the Bangkok Post the idea for Good Noodle came to him during the Covid-19 pandemic. He looked for instant noodles in stores, and found them to all cost over 350 baht. He then founded Good Noodle, where noodles cost between 6 and 250 baht. The director also said he wanted to give customers an “instant experience” with their noodles.

“Not just buying the noodles from other convenience stores or supermarkets, then forgetting about them at home”.

This news comes after Thailand averted a surge in the price of instant noodles earlier this month. After some local media outlets reported that noodle prices will rise soon, Thai trade officials claimed this wasn’t true. The director-general of Thailand’s International Trade Department told the Bangkok Post the department had not yet approved any manufacturers raising their prices.

Good Noodle is located in Union Mall in Chatuchak district of Bangkok.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Bangkok instant noodle shop draws thousands of teens

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Fanta
    2022-03-24 09:48
    With a free glass of Happy Water for every customer.
    image
    AlexPTY
    2022-03-24 13:02
    does chef wear what i think she's wearing? (sorry, didn't read article yet)
    image
    Noble_Design
    2022-03-24 13:27
    Wished they had more variety than just kimchi ramen in 20 different types/brands. It would be great to have half from Ramen Rater's top 10 list: https://www.theramenrater.com/top-ten-2021/
    image
    Noble_Design
    2022-03-24 13:29
    25 minutes ago, AlexPTY said: does chef wear what i think she's wearing? (sorry, didn't read article yet) No it's cook yourself so no chef. And if there is a chef she would probably be wearing a bikini if that's…
    image
    HiuMak
    2022-03-25 07:51
    I love instant noodle, but eating at a self serve shop....? Is this a Gen-Z thing?
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

      Trending