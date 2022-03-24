Bangkok instant noodle shop draws thousands of teens

A Bangkok instant noodle shop that opened in October last year has drawn thousands of teenagers since its opening. The shop, called Good Noodle, is stocked with noodles from Indonesia, South Korea, China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Good Noodle doesn’t just sell noodles, though. It also allows customers to to prepare their meals and eat there, even though the noodles cost much less than food at an upscale restaurant.

The store’s director told the Bangkok Post the idea for Good Noodle came to him during the Covid-19 pandemic. He looked for instant noodles in stores, and found them to all cost over 350 baht. He then founded Good Noodle, where noodles cost between 6 and 250 baht. The director also said he wanted to give customers an “instant experience” with their noodles.

“Not just buying the noodles from other convenience stores or supermarkets, then forgetting about them at home”.

This news comes after Thailand averted a surge in the price of instant noodles earlier this month. After some local media outlets reported that noodle prices will rise soon, Thai trade officials claimed this wasn’t true. The director-general of Thailand’s International Trade Department told the Bangkok Post the department had not yet approved any manufacturers raising their prices.

Good Noodle is located in Union Mall in Chatuchak district of Bangkok.



SOURCE: Bangkok Post