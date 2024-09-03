Reel shocker: Fisherman hooks a body in Udon Thani canal

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man in Udon Thani experienced a shocking discovery while trying out his new fishing rod. He found a dead body floating in a drainage canal, prompting police to investigate the cause of death.

Police in Udon Thani are investigating the discovery of a decomposed body found in a drainage canal near a housing community in Nong Bua. The body, believed to have been dead for several days, was found by a local air conditioning technician who had just bought a new fishing rod and was eager to try it out.

The 23 year old technician, Sakda Khotsanadi, from Nong Na Lam, Sam Phrao, shared his chilling experience. He had parked his vehicle near the bridge and walked to the canal’s edge to test his new rod.

Initially, he didn’t notice anything unusual. However, after casting his line, he saw something floating in the water. At first, Sakda thought it was just debris but upon closer inspection with his flashlight, he realised it was a human body.

“I thought it was just trash at first, but when I looked closer, I saw arms and legs. I was so shocked, my legs were shaking, and I didn’t know what to do.

“Once I gathered myself, I immediately called the police. I don’t think I’ll come fishing here again, and if I do, I’ll bring friends.”

The police, along with rescue personnel from Udorn Thani’s Songserm Tham Unit, arrived promptly at the scene. They found the fully clothed body of a man, estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old, wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition, suggesting it had been in the water for at least five to six days.

Body discovery

The body was then transported to the forensic department of Udorn Thani Hospital for further examination. The police are working on identifying the deceased and determining the cause of death. They will review nearby CCTV footage to gather more information.

The circumstances around the discovery have led to various speculations. Some locals, gathering at the scene, noted that the body was found on the traditional Thai festival of Khao Pradapdin, which many believe is a time when spirits seek justice. They speculated that the deceased’s spirit might be calling for justice, as the body remained in the canal without floating away, reported KhaoSod.

The police have not ruled out any possibilities. They are considering whether the deceased might have been a tourist who accidentally fell into the canal while urinating or if foul play was involved.