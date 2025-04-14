Mysterious skeleton found in Chaiyaphum pond with yellow shirt

A mysterious skeleton, accompanied by a yellow sports shirt, was discovered among water hyacinths in a public pond in Chaiyaphum province, believed to be over a month old. Police are working to identify the remains found on April 13.

Upon receiving the report, rescue workers from Luang Siri Rescue Unit, police from Nong Bua Daeng Police Station, and an on-duty doctor from Nong Bua Daeng Hospital arrived at the scene. They found a human skeleton hidden beneath water hyacinths, with a yellow sports shirt bearing English letters and the number 8 on the chest.

Due to the skeletal state of the remains, initial evaluations by the doctor could not determine the gender, age, or cause of death, but it is estimated that the people died more than a month ago.

Residents in the area reported no missing persons or relatives in the past one to two months, increasing the urgency of identifying the remains. The skeleton has been taken to Nong Bua Daeng Hospital for preservation, awaiting transfer to the forensic institute for further examination and cross-referencing with missing persons databases, reported KhaoSod.

The public is urged to contact Nong Bua Daeng Hospital if they have missing relatives or acquaintances fitting the description to assist in identifying the deceased.

In similar news, the discovery of a human skeleton inside a suitcase in Chon Buri has triggered a police investigation, with the absence of blood or bodily fluids raising questions about how the remains ended up there.

The suitcase was found at 7pm on January 11 near Huai Yai Road, roughly one kilometre before the junction with Road 331 in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Naveen Suntuwanich of Huai Yai Police Station, along with investigators and rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation in Pattaya, arrived at the scene. The suitcase, a 32-inch burgundy model, was discovered in a ditch beside a remote road, hidden among tall grass and overgrowth.