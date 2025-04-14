Mysterious skeleton found in Chaiyaphum pond with yellow shirt

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, April 14, 2025
61 1 minute read
Mysterious skeleton found in Chaiyaphum pond with yellow shirt
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A mysterious skeleton, accompanied by a yellow sports shirt, was discovered among water hyacinths in a public pond in Chaiyaphum province, believed to be over a month old. Police are working to identify the remains found on April 13.

Upon receiving the report, rescue workers from Luang Siri Rescue Unit, police from Nong Bua Daeng Police Station, and an on-duty doctor from Nong Bua Daeng Hospital arrived at the scene. They found a human skeleton hidden beneath water hyacinths, with a yellow sports shirt bearing English letters and the number 8 on the chest.

Due to the skeletal state of the remains, initial evaluations by the doctor could not determine the gender, age, or cause of death, but it is estimated that the people died more than a month ago.

Residents in the area reported no missing persons or relatives in the past one to two months, increasing the urgency of identifying the remains. The skeleton has been taken to Nong Bua Daeng Hospital for preservation, awaiting transfer to the forensic institute for further examination and cross-referencing with missing persons databases, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles

The public is urged to contact Nong Bua Daeng Hospital if they have missing relatives or acquaintances fitting the description to assist in identifying the deceased.

Mysterious skeleton found in Chaiyaphum pond with yellow shirt | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, the discovery of a human skeleton inside a suitcase in Chon Buri has triggered a police investigation, with the absence of blood or bodily fluids raising questions about how the remains ended up there.

The suitcase was found at 7pm on January 11 near Huai Yai Road, roughly one kilometre before the junction with Road 331 in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Naveen Suntuwanich of Huai Yai Police Station, along with investigators and rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation in Pattaya, arrived at the scene. The suitcase, a 32-inch burgundy model, was discovered in a ditch beside a remote road, hidden among tall grass and overgrowth.

Latest Thailand News
Death toll hits 41 after State Audit Office collapse in Thailand Bangkok News

Death toll hits 41 after State Audit Office collapse in Thailand

7 minutes ago
Buriram man wanted for fatal Songkran shooting over drugs Crime News

Buriram man wanted for fatal Songkran shooting over drugs

29 minutes ago
Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival Songkran News

Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival

47 minutes ago
Gas station cashier killed in Chon Buri robbery Crime News

Gas station cashier killed in Chon Buri robbery

2 hours ago
Phuket woman dies after brutal assault by partner Phuket News

Phuket woman dies after brutal assault by partner

3 hours ago
Fatal stabbing cancels Charming Maha Songkran event in Trang Songkran News

Fatal stabbing cancels Charming Maha Songkran event in Trang

3 hours ago
Child rescued from flip-flop mishap during Songkran in Phayao Songkran News

Child rescued from flip-flop mishap during Songkran in Phayao

3 hours ago
Mysterious skeleton found in Chaiyaphum pond with yellow shirt Crime News

Mysterious skeleton found in Chaiyaphum pond with yellow shirt

3 hours ago
Fire in Ban Pong destroys over 20 rooms, no injuries reported Thailand News

Fire in Ban Pong destroys over 20 rooms, no injuries reported

4 hours ago
Man arrested for fatal knife attack on ex-wife in Phetchabun Crime News

Man arrested for fatal knife attack on ex-wife in Phetchabun

4 hours ago
Teenagers arrested for murder of student in Pathum Thani Crime News

Teenagers arrested for murder of student in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Songkran boosts Thai regional airport traffic with celebrations Songkran News

Songkran boosts Thai regional airport traffic with celebrations

4 hours ago
Thailand launches elderly support initiatives for National Elderly Day Thailand News

Thailand launches elderly support initiatives for National Elderly Day

4 hours ago
Thailand waives park fees for Family Day celebration Songkran News

Thailand waives park fees for Family Day celebration

5 hours ago
TMD warns of summer storms in 33 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

TMD warns of summer storms in 33 provinces

5 hours ago
Songkran drink-driving cases top 1,300 in two days Songkran News

Songkran drink-driving cases top 1,300 in two days

1 day ago
Myanmar earthquake tremors reach northern Thailand cities Northern Thailand News

Myanmar earthquake tremors reach northern Thailand cities

1 day ago
Thai airports welcome travellers with Moo Deng dolls for Songkran (video) Songkran News

Thai airports welcome travellers with Moo Deng dolls for Songkran (video)

1 day ago
Man found dead after fall in Phuket&#8217;s Wichit district Phuket News

Man found dead after fall in Phuket’s Wichit district

1 day ago
Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht Bangkok News

Bangkok raid seizes illicit goods worth over 845 million baht

1 day ago
Man in Chon Buri arrested for killing puppy in shocking incident Crime News

Man in Chon Buri arrested for killing puppy in shocking incident

1 day ago
Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival Songkran News

Tourists protest inflated water prices at Hat Yai Songkran festival

1 day ago
Photographer surrenders after fatal Suphan Buri shooting Crime News

Photographer surrenders after fatal Suphan Buri shooting

1 day ago
Bangkok man charged with murder after shooting pregnant wife Bangkok News

Bangkok man charged with murder after shooting pregnant wife

1 day ago
Retired officer found dead after shooting motorcycle taxi leader Crime News

Retired officer found dead after shooting motorcycle taxi leader

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, April 14, 2025
61 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival

Car overturns in Phayao, killing driver during Songkran festival

47 minutes ago
Gas station cashier killed in Chon Buri robbery

Gas station cashier killed in Chon Buri robbery

2 hours ago
Phuket woman dies after brutal assault by partner

Phuket woman dies after brutal assault by partner

3 hours ago
Fatal stabbing cancels Charming Maha Songkran event in Trang

Fatal stabbing cancels Charming Maha Songkran event in Trang

3 hours ago