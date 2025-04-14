Man arrested for fatal knife attack on ex-wife in Phetchabun

A 39 year old man, Sombat, has been detained after allegedly fatally attacking his former wife with a knife in Phetchabun province.

The incident occurred on April 12, when 43 year old Somkit was found with severe neck injuries in her home in Pak Chong subdistrict, Lom Sak district. Sombat confessed to having taken five methamphetamine pills before the crime.

Police Colonel Pitak Deesang of Ban Klang Police Station received reports of an assault with a knife at 10.30pm, with the victim in critical condition and presumed dead at the scene. Officers, along with rescue teams, arrived at the single-storey cement house with a metal roof, where the victim was discovered.

According to relatives, Sombat, who had been separated from Somkit for some time, was identified as the suspect. After the attack, Sombat fled the scene.

The investigation team initially searched for Sombat at his residence but did not locate him. By the following morning, locals reported that he had been hiding on a nearby mountain.

Police searched and found him, exhausted, in a mountain stream approximately 4 kilometres from the crime scene. Sombat, still under the influence of drugs, was taken into custody.

During interrogation, Sombat admitted to the attack. He stated that he had consumed five methamphetamine pills before heading to his ex-wife’s house, armed with a knife intended for cutting wood.

Upon arrival, a discussion with Somkit escalated into a heated argument. Overwhelmed by anger and the effects of the drugs, Sombat claimed he lost control and attacked her repeatedly with the knife, resulting in her death.

Following the crime, Sombat fled to the mountain but eventually succumbed to exhaustion and fell asleep, leading to his arrest. He was then taken to re-enact the crime as part of his confession and handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

