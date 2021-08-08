Connect with us

Thailand

Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

Jernej Furman / Flickr

All Covid patients will receive the antiviral drug Favipiravir, AKA Avigan, says the Public Health Ministry. In fact, the government is planning to stockpile 420 million tablets.

Yesterday, the Department of Medical Services announced that health officials can administer the drug to all groups of Covid patients.

Before yesterday’s announcement, green coded patients with mild to no symptoms that were under home isolation/community isolation only got the Fah Talai Jone herb as a treatment. It should be noted that Fah Talai Jone has dubious empirical evidence that suggests it’s effective against combatting Covid.

However, Dr Kiattiphum Wongworajit, who is the permanent secretary of the Public Health Ministry, says the ministry has “adjusted” a plan to use the drug to accelerate and to broaden its coverage to all groups of Covid sufferers in order to combat the rising case numbers and deaths.

The doctor did not add if they also adjusted the efficacy of the drug, as research is still underway for the drug’s potential use in treating viral infections, such as Covid. Also, a study of global trials for Favipiravir/Avigan suggested the drug has little use for Covid patients once their symptoms become serious.

3 months ago, the Thai government rejected the patent for Favipiravir/Avigan.

Further, according to The efficacy and safety of Favipiravir in treatment of COVID-19: a systematic review and meta-analysis of clinical trials, “more clinical trials with a larger sample size are necessary to evaluate the exact efficacy and safety of this intervention”.

Since August 4, the demand for Favipiravir has gone up to 850,000 tablets a day, with 760,000 tablets going to Bangkok alone.

To make sure there are enough Favipiravir tablets available, the ministry has tasked the Government Pharmaceutical Organization with obtaining 120 million more tablets from August till September, and then 300 million tablets from October to December. Further, the GPO will obtain 100,000 additional vials of the antiviral drug Remdesivir this month.

SOURCE: Scientific Reports Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
AlexPTY
2021-08-08 11:46
Should be OK until that nasal spray medicine will be ready
image
Poolie
2021-08-08 12:38
'Paltry scientific merit' never bothered some fanatics on here.
image
gummy
2021-08-08 13:01
1 hour ago, AlexPTY said: Should be OK until that nasal spray medicine will be ready 1 hour ago, AlexPTY said: Should be OK until that nasal spray medicine will be ready Well if it is the Thai one…
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand15 mins ago

Songkhla Birthday beach party busted
Thailand1 hour ago

UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
Thailand2 hours ago

Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Sponsored4 days ago

Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Central Thailand3 hours ago

Fire takes on timber factory
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand’s Teflon MP denies he is “ready” to be the next Thai PM
Thailand5 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 19,983 infections, news briefs
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Protests16 hours ago

Police and protesters clash at increasingly aggressive protests
Crime20 hours ago

UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Media21 hours ago

Lawsuit against Royal Thai Police filed by injured press members
Technology22 hours ago

New internet freedom study lowers Thailand to 3rd to last
Myanmar23 hours ago

Assassination plot of Burmese UN Ambassador thwarted
Phuket23 hours ago

UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: New high of 21,838 infections, provincial totals
Thailand1 day ago

Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Covid-19 nasal spray vaccines in development in Thailand
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending