Central Thailand

Fire takes on timber factory

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: aodbu/Twitter

Yesterday, a fire erupted at a timber processing factory in the central Thai province of Pathum Thani. No deaths have been reported. Most reports say there were no injuries, but according to Archyde, there were 2 injuries.

Reportedly, the fire began just before 6 pm. Around 20 firefighters were dispatched to the Aree Aphiluck Company to put out the blaze. The fire burned so savagely because… It happened at a timber processing plant that was full of wood. According to Thai media, flames could be seen from several kilometres away.

fire

PHOTO: aodbu/Twitter

Firefighters continued to douse the factory with water well into the night despite putting the fire out earlier in the day as the firefighters did not want the fire to start back up again.

Early reports suggest that the damage to the factory is between 100 to 200 million baht.

SOURCE: Archyde Bangkok Post News Directory 23

 

Recent comments:
image
King Cotton
2021-08-08 10:51
20 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The fire burned so savagely because… It happened at a timber processing plant that was full of wood. Yes, it's those timber processing plants that present a fire risk . . . for sure!
image
gummy
2021-08-08 10:54
1 minute ago, King Cotton said: Yes, it's those timber processing plants that present a fire risk . . . for sure! "timber processing plant that was full of wood." Especially when it is full of wood.😆
image
Ubon2530
2021-08-08 12:39
BREAKING NEWS Fire takes on timber factory - and wins...
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

