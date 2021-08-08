Fire takes on timber factory

Yesterday, a fire erupted at a timber processing factory in the central Thai province of Pathum Thani. No deaths have been reported. Most reports say there were no injuries, but according to Archyde, there were 2 injuries.

Reportedly, the fire began just before 6 pm. Around 20 firefighters were dispatched to the Aree Aphiluck Company to put out the blaze. The fire burned so savagely because… It happened at a timber processing plant that was full of wood. According to Thai media, flames could be seen from several kilometres away.

Firefighters continued to douse the factory with water well into the night despite putting the fire out earlier in the day as the firefighters did not want the fire to start back up again.

Early reports suggest that the damage to the factory is between 100 to 200 million baht.

SOURCE: Archyde Bangkok Post News Directory 23

