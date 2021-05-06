Thailand
Patent application for antiviral drug Favipiravir rejected by Thai officials
The patent application for the Japanese antiviral drug Favipiravir used to treat Covid-19 has been rejected in Thailand. With thousands of Covid-19 patients in hospitals and field hospitals, the Thai government made emergency orders for the drug, and sought permission for the right to produce the medicine locally.
An application had been filed under the compulsory license system where the government allows a company to produce a patented product in an emergency and for non-commercial use. The application was rejected by Thailand’s Intellectual Property Department and the department’s director general says it failed to meet the requirements for registration, according to a report by Thai PBS.
The director general says the drug can still be licensed for production for domestic use by the Ministry of Public Health. The applicant also has the right to appeal the ruling within the next 60 days.
Thailand has around 1.5 million Favipiravir pills and Thai healthcare workers have been using to treat patients with severe symptoms. The Thai government has ordered another 3 million tablets as the Covid-19 outbreak continues, with now around 30,000 active cases in Thailand with more than 1,000 patients in critical condition including hundreds on ventilators. The next shipment of Favipiravir tablets is expected to arrive in Thailand this month.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Chiang Mai on track to reopen 2 districts to foreign tourists in October
Chiang Mai is still on track to reopen to foreign tourists under the sandbox model this October. The so-called sandbox model would allow foreign tourists, who are vaccinated against Covid-19, to travel to designated areas in Thailand without undergoing quarantine. In Chiang Mai, tourists will be able to travel in the area with tour guides on designated routes. Phuket is set to reopen under the scheme on July 1.
In Chiang Mai, the districts Mae Rim and Mae Taeng are planned for the sandbox model. President of the Tourism Council of Chiang Mai, Punlop Saejew, says those areas have a low population density and around 400,000 vaccine doses are needed for residents in both districts.
With Phuket set to reopen in July, tourism operators expect other tourist destinations in Thailand will benefit from the potential influx of foreign visitors.
“The Phuket sandbox model will create opportunities for other provinces… However, we have to prepare for our reopening regardless of what happens with Phuket because the country cannot afford another lost year.”
Health officials have said there are a limited amount of vaccine doses with priority given to those in high risk areas. Both Chaing Mai’s public and private sectors are planning to procure more doses, just in case, the government cannot provide the vaccines in line with the reopening schedule.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Multi-day traditional Thai funerals shortened for Covid-19 safety
Traditional funerals in Thailand last several days with ceremonies and mourning before the eventual cremation of the lost loved one. But with the rising death toll of Covid-19, funeral ceremonies have needed to be revised and shortened for the safety of attendees. With infections in Thailand catapulting from 29,000 in early April to 74,900 as of yesterday, funerals have to adapt to account for not only handling the remains of someone who died from Covid-19 but also infected mourners attending the funerals.
Traditional Buddhist funerals involve family members, friends, and often the local community joining together to offer condolences, pray, share meals, and view the body, placing flowers on the dead loved one before they are moved into an incinerator for cremation. Family members often sleep in the temple where the ceremony takes place, staying on-site for several days. But in the Covid-19 era, services need to be shortened and socially distanced, with family members that do come close to the dead body requiring disinfection and possibly isolation afterwards. Volunteers in full PPE protection gear often remove the casket from an ambulance moving it straight to the crematorium rather than allowing it to lie in repose first.
Siam-Nonthaburi Foundation is a volunteer group that is assisting people to conduct safe funeral services for those who may be unable to afford them. They work with the Nontha Buri temple of Wat Rat Prakong Tham just outside of central Bangkok to arrange free cremation services. Foundation officials pointed out they’re often handling 4 funerals per day because of Covid-19 when they usually only conduct 1 each day. They have to take severe Covid-19 precautions as it is a high-risk endeavour.
After assisting with many funerals and helping with Covid-19 safety, they advised maximum caution especially with older family members as the majority of the funerals they conduct were for the elderly.
Thailand has now had 315 death from Covid-19, with the third wave spreading faster and deadlier due to the B.117 variant that first appeared in evening entertainment venues in Bangkok and other hot spots. Yesterday the first recorded infection with the Brazilian variant was identified in Thailand, but in an arriving passenger who went into immediate quarantine, so there is hope that the strain has not made it into any communities yet.
With a difficult-to-control Covid-19 pandemic and Thai funeral traditions bringing people in close proximity to each other and to the deceased, precautions and revision of tradition has been necessary to speed services into the cremation process far more quickly.
SOURCE: France 24
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Protests
Activist lawyer contracts Covid-19 in prison
Arnon Nampa, an activist lawyer in jail without bail since February on lese majeste charges has been infected with Covid-19, according to his Facebook page. An anonymous source at the Corrections Department confirmed with Reuters that Arnon had tested positive yesterday and has been sent to the prison hospital for treatment. The department later released a press statement confirming the activist he had Covid-19.
Held without bail for more than 3 months, Arnon has been a leader in the pro-democracy demonstration calling for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, along with a revision of power for the Thai royal family. The protests had gained momentum last summer and still maintain widespread support though the government has cracked down on marches and demonstrations. They have discouraged political dissent by using the lese majeste law, which carries harsh penalties of up to 15 years in jail for anyone who insults royalty in Thailand.
Arnon, who is 36 years old, confirmed this morning he was being taken to the Medical Correctional Hospital in the Chatuchak District of Bangkok. He has been a key legal advisor who helped activists voice a push for reform that was previously unspeakable in Thailand. Once only whispered in private conversations, the call for reform has now been thrust into the spotlight by student protests.
Thailand has seen several outbreaks of Covid-19 within the prison system throughout the country. Clusters in Narathiwat that later spread to Surat Thani prisons as well, and outbreaks in larger prisons in Chiang Mai and Bangkok have recorded about 475 coronavirus infections within prison walls.
The jailed attorney is one of many protesters and activist leaders who have been held for weeks or months without bail on lese majeste charges. 22 year olds Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul are both on a hunger strike to protest being denied bail multiple times. Penguin was hospitalized last week after his health condition worsened, and there are reports that his trial may be delayed after the activist was exposed to Covid-19 by being held in a cell with a prisoner later confirmed to be infected.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Patent application for antiviral drug Favipiravir rejected by Thai officials
Chiang Mai on track to reopen 2 districts to foreign tourists in October
Diplomatic spat between China and Australia, Chinese suspend economic dialogue
Expats are included in Thailand’s vaccination plan, Phuket to start registration
Multi-day traditional Thai funerals shortened for Covid-19 safety
Activist lawyer contracts Covid-19 in prison
COVID Update: 1,911 new infections, provincial totals
GDP forecast dropped to 1-2% with best, middle and worst case scenarios
Vietnam extends quarantine for overseas arrivals to 21 days
Chon Buri sees drop in today’s daily Covid infections – Thursday, 76
12 gamblers arrested in raid on restaurant in central Thailand
Thai hotels call for extension to domestic travel stimulus packages
Everything you need to know about Covid vaccines in Thailand right now
Officials deny Pfizer vaccine already available in Thailand for “a certain group”
Thailand jumps on the electric bandwagon, aims to become EV production hub
Thailand’s Southern Insurgency – who’s fighting who?
Covid UPDATE: 21 Covid-related deaths, infection numbers rise, provincial totals
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
Covid UPDATE: 1,583 new cases and 15 deaths, provincial totals
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
Taxi driver relieves stress by shooting slingshot at cars and shops
Vaccine appointments from today via Mor Prom LINE account
Samui tourism official calls for inter-provincial travel ban to flatten the curve prior to July re-opening
List of provinces with “soft curfews” urging people to stay at home during the night
Rising Phuket Covid-19 infections may cause ICU shortage
URGENT: Call for testing, Covid-19 on 7 Phuket flights
Former Norwegian minister warns against travel to Thailand due to fugitive murder suspect
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
6 of Thailand’s top tourist zones WILL start opening for quarantine-free travel in July – TAT
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
First case of Indian Covid-19 variant found in Malaysia
- Technology3 days ago
Global chip shortage: automakers to sex toys now feeling the pinch
- Bangkok4 days ago
Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread
- Bangkok7 hours ago
Thursday Covid UPDATE: 18 deaths and 1,911 new infections
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
Rising Phuket Covid-19 infections may cause ICU shortage
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Survey finds nearly half of Thai hotels can stay afloat for less than 3 months
- Media3 days ago
“Let’s Move Abroad” Thai Facebook group exploding with potential defectors