Fatal shipyard explosion in Ayutthaya confirmed free of chemical hazards

A fatal explosion at a shipyard in Ayutthaya‘s Bang Sai district has revealed no chemical contamination in the surrounding area, officials confirmed today.

Public health officials surveyed the site, located next to the Chao Phraya River, and determined that no dangerous chemical residues were present that could pose a health risk to locals. Natnicha Buranasiri, from the Secretariat Office of the Prime Minister, stated that the inspection confirmed the absence of any lingering chemical hazards.

“Public health officials visited the scene of the explosion and confirmed there were no lingering chemical hazards,” Natnicha said.

Officials remain on standby to assist any residents whose health might be affected by the incident. The explosion, which resulted in the deaths of two Myanmar workers, Kyaw Myat Thu and Win Tun, and injured six others, involved primarily paint thinner. Natnicha explained that the chemical has since dissipated, along with other substances used in the construction process.

An initial investigation revealed that the explosion occurred during welding activities. Sparks from the welding process reacted with freshly applied paint on the dock, which contained a flammable thinner, leading to the blast.

The bodies of the deceased workers have been transported to Bang Sai Hospital for autopsies. Two of the injured workers have been sent to Sena Hospital for treatment, reported Bangkok Post.

Media reports indicate that the Labour Ministry will provide compensation to the families of the deceased workers. Kyaw Myat Thu’s family will receive 833,036.08 baht (US$ 23,630), while Win Tun’s family will be compensated with 814,400 baht (US$ 23,100).

