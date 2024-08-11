Yakuza members arrested in Nong Khai for brutal murder over debt

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two members of a Yakuza gang were arrested and conducted a crime scene reenactment after being apprehended in Nong Khai for the gruesome murder and dismemberment of a Japanese national over an unpaid debt of 8 million baht.

Police discovered the dismembered body of 47 year old Japanese national Kaba Shima Ryosuke in Soi Jadsan Swing 2, Ban Kluay-Sai Noi Road, Moo 4, Pimonrat, Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi, on the evening of April 19 at 6.30pm.

Following a thorough investigation, the suspects were identified as 30 year old Kritsakon, a driver, and two Japanese nationals, 50 year old Kato Takuya, and 33 year old Hiroto Suzuki, both members of the Yakuza gang.

Arrest warrants were issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court under warrant number J.374/2567 for charges including premeditated murder, concealing and destroying a corpse to hide the cause of death, and possession of firearms and ammunition without a permit.

The two suspects were apprehended by Nong Khai immigration officials and transported to Bang Bua Thong Police Station, arriving at 12.30am yesterday. The suspects were subsequently brought to the crime scene for a reenactment of their confession.

The reenactment took place at the warehouse where the murder and dismemberment occurred, located at the end of Soi Jadsan Swing 2, Pimonrat, Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi. The reenactment was overseen by Bang Bua Thong Police Chief Police Colonel Prut Jamroonsart, Deputy Inspector Police Lieutenant Colonel Supharuek Ussawapoom, and investigative officers.

The reenactment began with the suspects being transported to the warehouse in two police vehicles. Once inside, the suspects demonstrated the sequence of events leading up to the murder. According to their confession, the victim and the suspects had driven from Bangkok to the warehouse after having a meal on March 28.

Yakuza murder

The first point of the reenactment showed Kato arguing with the victim inside the warehouse. Following the argument, Kato led the victim to a car parked inside the warehouse, where he shot the victim in the passenger seat.

The body was left in the car overnight. The following day, on March 29, Kato dragged the body into a room within the warehouse, which contained a bathroom, and proceeded to dismember the corpse alone.

The second point of the reenactment depicted the disposal of the victim’s skull in an abandoned garden at the end of Soi Phuyai Liam. Pol. Col. Prut stated that the suspects cooperated with the police, with one suspect fully confessing while the other denied some charges.

The motive for the murder was revealed to be a debt of 8 million baht (US$227,000) that the suspects owed the victim for a job that was not completed. The nature of the job was not disclosed by the suspect.

The police also discovered that, after committing the crime, the suspects fled to a neighbouring country. One of the suspects admitted to helping dispose of the body parts but denied being the one who carried out the murder, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation into the Yakuza gang connections will continue separately but the immediate focus is on solving the murder case.

Additional charges include illegal possession of firearms, concealing and destroying a corpse, and illegal immigration. After the reenactment, the suspects were taken to Bang Bua Thong Police Station for detention before being remanded to the Nonthaburi Provincial Court today.