Fare play: Taxi driver caught cashing in for party with entertainers

Photo via Amarin TV

Police today arrested a Thai taxi driver in Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok for stealing more than 10,000 baht in cash from a passenger to spend on a party with some female entertainers.

The 57 year old female passenger victim, Waleeporn, filed a theft complaint at Bang Kaew Police Station on May 10 after the taxi driver, later identified as 43 year old Yo Buddasook, allegedly stole her money and belongings that day. She also submitted a CCTV camera footage of the theft to officers.

In the footage, Yo’s orange taxi is parked in Soi Prem Ruethai, blocking an alley entrance. This prompted Waleeporn to hurriedly exit the car because there was a motorcycle rider waiting to enter the alley.

Waleeporn was about to fetch her bag, valuables, and food out of the car, but Yo immediately drove off and ignored her cries to stop after she ran after the car to retrieve her belongings. Waleeporn revealed that she had more than 10,000 baht in cash in her bag,

Police officers eventually arrested the taxi driver today, May 13. Yo claimed that he did not realise that Waleeporn left her belongings in the backseat until he provided a service to another passenger. He then collected them and stored them in the back of his car.

Yo said that he subsequently inspected Waleeporn’s bag and discovered cash inside. He claimed that he had intended to return the valuables but was unable to locate Waleeporn’s residence. Additionally, his taxi driver acquaintance advised him to keep the money.

Admitting to spending the majority of the cash, approximately 9,000 baht, at an entertainment venue, where he generously tipped female entertainers and waitresses.

Waleeporn requested Yo to return her money by the end of the day, assuring him that she would refrain from pursuing legal action if he complied. Amarin TV reported that Yo was attempting to borrow money to reimburse Waleeporn, although it remained unclear whether he was successful.

A similar incident was reported in Phuket last week. In this case, a foreign passenger left a bag, reportedly containing more than 10,000 euros in a taxi car. The driver returned the bag to the police, but some money was missing, leading to a theft accusation.

As the driver insisted on his innocence, police are now questioning both the foreigner and the taxi driver to determine the truth.