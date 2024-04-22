Pattaya taxi rider arrested for stealing from Chinese woman (video)

Photo via Facebook/ สภ.เมืองพัทยา

Police arrested a motorcycle taxi rider at his rental house in Pattaya yesterday after he stole belongings worth more than 67,000 baht from a Chinese woman on April 18.

A Chinese woman, accompanied by two friends, filed a complaint at Mueang Pattaya Police Station on April 18, stating that a Thai taxi rider stole her shoulder bag when she and her friends were outside a hotel in Soi Naklua 22.

The Chinese victim, whose identity was not revealed, explained that she and friends crashed their motorcycle into the motorcycle of a local at around midnight. Luckily, the crash did not cause any serious injury or damage, so the Thai motorist did not request any compensation.

The victim said she and her friends remained at the scene discussing the accident. While they were talking, a motorcycle taxi rider, later identified as 23 year old Nattakarn, approached them and pretended to offer them assistance.

However, the Good Samaritan unexpectedly turned thief, seizing an opportunity when a Chinese woman momentarily turned away, snatching her shoulder bag and promptly fleeing the scene. The victim reported that the bag contained her mobile phone and cash in both Thai and Chinese currencies, amounting to approximately 67,000 baht.

Police scrutinised security camera footage at the scene and along the escape route taken by Nattakarn, where he discarded his taxi vest bearing the number 7 by the roadside. Although he sought refuge in a rental house, he was unable to evade arrest.

During his apprehension yesterday, April 21, police recovered the remaining stolen items, including the victim’s mobile phone and cash, totalling only 10,000 baht. Nattakarn admitted to the crime, attributing his actions to a momentary lapse of judgement.

In a related story, another Chinese national fell victim to a theft while enjoying a water fight at the Songkran Festival on the Walking Street in Pattaya on April 19. CCTV footage showed a female thief cutting the victim’s waterproof bag allowing another thief to steal belongings.

Fortunately, the victim caught sight of the theft in progress and successfully apprehended one of the culprits before the bag was fully cut. The female thief admitted to being part of a group responsible for numerous thefts in Pattaya, particularly at events, but they had managed to evade arrest on this occasion.