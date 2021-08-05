Connect with us

Thailand

Fairy Sweet Village in Pattaya catches on fire, again

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pattaya News/Screenshot

A fire ravaged a Pattaya restaurant this morning. A fire had previously ravaged the restaurant last September when the building was still under construction. Early reports suggest that the fire caused millions of baht in damage. At 10:30 am the Pattaya City Police were alerted to the fire at Fairy Sweet Village. Rescue workers arrived at the scene and beheld the restaurant aflame.

It took firefighters around 20 minutes to put out the conflagrant shop. Thai media reports that the restaurant section of the business has been almost completely destroyed.

26 year old Suparawee Pueaksane, who works at the restaurant, spoke to Pattaya police and said she was about to open the restaurant when she turned on a switch and there was a “bang” and then the fire erupted. She says the fire quickly reached the building’s roof as it is made of foam. September’s fire also reportedly coursed through the flammable foam.

Today’s fire, which missed being on the anniversary of the last fire by a month, only took about 10 minutes longer to put out than this fire.

The employees of Fairy Sweet Village got out before anyone was injured.

Currently, Pattaya police believe the fire was started by an electrical short circuit, but the police are still investigating. It is not known if the owners will use a different material besides foam if they reopen again.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand22 seconds ago

Fairy Sweet Village in Pattaya catches on fire, again
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 mins ago

Thursday Covid Update: 20,920 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand2 hours ago

Phuket’s BigGym allegedly closes 2 branches for good, doesn’t reimburse members
Sponsored1 day ago

Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Travel2 hours ago

Phuket’s 5 most stunning villas for rent
News3 hours ago

USA tentatively plans to require all foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Thailand3 hours ago

Bangkok closure order extended until August 31
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of4 hours ago

Ayutthaya’s 5 most amazing hotels
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Nonthaburi field hospital adds an ICU
Coronavirus Vaccines4 hours ago

Older volunteers wanted for trials of Chulalongkorn University mRNA vaccine
Crime4 hours ago

Officers surprise drug suspect with birthday cake in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

WHO calls for booster shots to be suspended while poor countries face vaccine shortages
Myanmar5 hours ago

Rumours of meeting with Aung San Suu Kyi as Burmese military accept ASEAN envoy
Best of6 hours ago

Top 10 Hemp-Friendly Restaurants In Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Waste disposal firm calls for rubbish collectors to be vaccinated
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: High of 20,920 new cases and 160 deaths
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending