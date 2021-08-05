Thailand
Fairy Sweet Village in Pattaya catches on fire, again
A fire ravaged a Pattaya restaurant this morning. A fire had previously ravaged the restaurant last September when the building was still under construction. Early reports suggest that the fire caused millions of baht in damage. At 10:30 am the Pattaya City Police were alerted to the fire at Fairy Sweet Village. Rescue workers arrived at the scene and beheld the restaurant aflame.
It took firefighters around 20 minutes to put out the conflagrant shop. Thai media reports that the restaurant section of the business has been almost completely destroyed.
26 year old Suparawee Pueaksane, who works at the restaurant, spoke to Pattaya police and said she was about to open the restaurant when she turned on a switch and there was a “bang” and then the fire erupted. She says the fire quickly reached the building’s roof as it is made of foam. September’s fire also reportedly coursed through the flammable foam.
Today’s fire, which missed being on the anniversary of the last fire by a month, only took about 10 minutes longer to put out than this fire.
The employees of Fairy Sweet Village got out before anyone was injured.
Currently, Pattaya police believe the fire was started by an electrical short circuit, but the police are still investigating. It is not known if the owners will use a different material besides foam if they reopen again.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Fairy Sweet Village in Pattaya catches on fire, again
Thursday Covid Update: 20,920 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket’s BigGym allegedly closes 2 branches for good, doesn’t reimburse members
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Phuket’s 5 most stunning villas for rent
USA tentatively plans to require all foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Bangkok closure order extended until August 31
Ayutthaya’s 5 most amazing hotels
Nonthaburi field hospital adds an ICU
Older volunteers wanted for trials of Chulalongkorn University mRNA vaccine
Officers surprise drug suspect with birthday cake in Nakhon Si Thammarat
WHO calls for booster shots to be suspended while poor countries face vaccine shortages
Rumours of meeting with Aung San Suu Kyi as Burmese military accept ASEAN envoy
Top 10 Hemp-Friendly Restaurants In Thailand
Waste disposal firm calls for rubbish collectors to be vaccinated
Thursday Covid Update: High of 20,920 new cases and 160 deaths
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
Thailand News Today | ‘Crowding’ due to camera angles, train hospitals | July 29
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
- Myanmar4 days ago
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
- Cambodia2 days ago
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
- Bangkok3 days ago
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 18,027 infections, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
16 new dark red provinces and restrictions extended to August 16