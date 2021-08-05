Fairy Sweet Village in Pattaya catches on fire, again

A fire ravaged a Pattaya restaurant this morning. A fire had previously ravaged the restaurant last September when the building was still under construction. Early reports suggest that the fire caused millions of baht in damage. At 10:30 am the Pattaya City Police were alerted to the fire at Fairy Sweet Village. Rescue workers arrived at the scene and beheld the restaurant aflame.

It took firefighters around 20 minutes to put out the conflagrant shop. Thai media reports that the restaurant section of the business has been almost completely destroyed.

26 year old Suparawee Pueaksane, who works at the restaurant, spoke to Pattaya police and said she was about to open the restaurant when she turned on a switch and there was a “bang” and then the fire erupted. She says the fire quickly reached the building’s roof as it is made of foam. September’s fire also reportedly coursed through the flammable foam.

Today’s fire, which missed being on the anniversary of the last fire by a month, only took about 10 minutes longer to put out than this fire.

The employees of Fairy Sweet Village got out before anyone was injured.

Currently, Pattaya police believe the fire was started by an electrical short circuit, but the police are still investigating. It is not known if the owners will use a different material besides foam if they reopen again.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

