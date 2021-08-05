Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thursday Covid Update: 20,920 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported a record high of 20,920 new Covid-19 cases and 160 coronavirus-related deaths today. There are now 213,910 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported 693,305 new Covid-19 cases and 5,663 coronavirus-related fatalities. The latest wave has accounted for 664,442 of those cases and 5,569 of those deaths. Of the new deaths reported today, most were elderly patients or those who had underlying health conditions.

4,140 new Covid-19 cases were found in Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave. Cases remain high in surrounding provinces with 1,326 new cases in Samut Prakan, 1,279 in Samut Sakhon, and 754 in Nonthaburi.

Chon Buri reported 1,311 new Covid-19 cases. Neighbouring Chachoengsao reported 449 new cases and Rayong reported 288.

Out of the new cases recorded in Thailand today, 262 were detected in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for the virus over the past several months.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

Thursday Covid Update: 20,920 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

