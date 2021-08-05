Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thursday Covid Update: 20,920 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported a record high of 20,920 new Covid-19 cases and 160 coronavirus-related deaths today. There are now 213,910 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported 693,305 new Covid-19 cases and 5,663 coronavirus-related fatalities. The latest wave has accounted for 664,442 of those cases and 5,569 of those deaths. Of the new deaths reported today, most were elderly patients or those who had underlying health conditions.
4,140 new Covid-19 cases were found in Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave. Cases remain high in surrounding provinces with 1,326 new cases in Samut Prakan, 1,279 in Samut Sakhon, and 754 in Nonthaburi.
Chon Buri reported 1,311 new Covid-19 cases. Neighbouring Chachoengsao reported 449 new cases and Rayong reported 288.
Out of the new cases recorded in Thailand today, 262 were detected in correctional facilities. More than 40,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons have tested positive for the virus over the past several months.
Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thursday Covid Update: 20,920 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket’s BigGym allegedly closes 2 branches for good, doesn’t reimburse members
Phuket’s 5 most stunning villas for rent
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
USA tentatively plans to require all foreign visitors to be vaccinated
Bangkok closure order extended until August 31
Ayutthaya’s 5 most amazing hotels
Nonthaburi field hospital adds an ICU
Older volunteers wanted for trials of Chulalongkorn University mRNA vaccine
Officers surprise drug suspect with birthday cake in Nakhon Si Thammarat
WHO calls for booster shots to be suspended while poor countries face vaccine shortages
Rumours of meeting with Aung San Suu Kyi as Burmese military accept ASEAN envoy
Top 10 Hemp-Friendly Restaurants In Thailand
Waste disposal firm calls for rubbish collectors to be vaccinated
Thursday Covid Update: High of 20,920 new cases and 160 deaths
Rollout of Pfizer doses gets underway
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Thailand News Today | ‘Crowding’ due to camera angles, train hospitals | July 29
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
- Myanmar4 days ago
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
- Bangkok3 days ago
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
- Cambodia2 days ago
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 18,027 infections, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
16 new dark red provinces and restrictions extended to August 16