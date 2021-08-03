Samut Prakan man dies in fire, possibly self-inflicted

An Indian national, Thiruvadi Mari Prakash who lived in Samut Prakan, a central Thai province, has died after succumbing to burns from a petrol induced fire. Early reports suggest the man started the fire to commit suicide.

Duty officer Adithep Phocharoen, says the fire was reported around 10:30 pm on the second floor of a 6 story apartment.

Once alerted, police and other rescue workers from Nakhon Samut Prakan Municipality dashed to the scene. There, they discovered 32 year old Thiruvadi on a mattress with serious burns covering his body. However, at that time, Thiruvadi was still alive.

Rescue workers administered first aid and then rushed Thiruvadi to Samut Prakan Hospital. Thiruvadi was later pronounced dead.

Police report that the room smelled heavily of petrol fumes. They say a blue plastic container had petrol in it and a lighter was nearby. Further, the air condition had its plastic cover melted off due to the heat of the fire. They add that they saw a shattered glass door in the rear of the room.

Reportedly, the evidence suggests the man had committed suicide. According to a neighbour, Thiruvadi worked as a supervisor at the Malaplast Company and he lived alone for the last 3 years.

Thiruvadi had recently felt sick and was admitted to the Paolo Samut Prakan Hospital, but he was negative for Covid. Yet, he failed to show up for work on Saturday.

Then, last night, the neighbour heard an explosion coming from Thiruvadi’s room. He went to his neighbour’s door and spotted flames under the door. The neighbour then called a coworker/neighbour from the 5th floor. They then broke the door down and discovered the room engulfed in flames.

This led other neighbours to come out with chemical extinguishers to put out the blaze. They succeeded in extinguishing the fire in about 10 minutes.

Police are currently investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

