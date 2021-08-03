Connect with us

Thailand

Samut Prakan man dies in fire, possibly self-inflicted

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Markus Gäthke/Flickr

An Indian national, Thiruvadi Mari Prakash who lived in Samut Prakan, a central Thai province, has died after succumbing to burns from a petrol induced fire. Early reports suggest the man started the fire to commit suicide.

Duty officer Adithep Phocharoen, says the fire was reported around 10:30 pm on the second floor of a 6 story apartment.

Once alerted, police and other rescue workers from Nakhon Samut Prakan Municipality dashed to the scene. There, they discovered 32 year old Thiruvadi on a mattress with serious burns covering his body. However, at that time, Thiruvadi was still alive.

Rescue workers administered first aid and then rushed Thiruvadi to Samut Prakan Hospital. Thiruvadi was later pronounced dead.

Police report that the room smelled heavily of petrol fumes. They say a blue plastic container had petrol in it and a lighter was nearby. Further, the air condition had its plastic cover melted off due to the heat of the fire. They add that they saw a shattered glass door in the rear of the room.

Reportedly, the evidence suggests the man had committed suicide. According to a neighbour, Thiruvadi worked as a supervisor at the Malaplast Company and he lived alone for the last 3 years.

Thiruvadi had recently felt sick and was admitted to the Paolo Samut Prakan Hospital, but he was negative for Covid. Yet, he failed to show up for work on Saturday.

Then, last night, the neighbour heard an explosion coming from Thiruvadi’s room. He went to his neighbour’s door and spotted flames under the door. The neighbour then called a coworker/neighbour from the 5th floor. They then broke the door down and discovered the room engulfed in flames.

This led other neighbours to come out with chemical extinguishers to put out the blaze. They succeeded in extinguishing the fire in about 10 minutes.

Police are currently investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chon Buri12 seconds ago

Chon Buri sets local order, restaurants in malls to only offer food for delivery
Thailand30 seconds ago

Samut Prakan man dies in fire, possibly self-inflicted
Thailand58 mins ago

Royal Thai Police say bitterleaf can’t cure Covid

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 18,901 new cases, provincial totals
Thailand2 hours ago

Air Asia technician arrested for allegedly stealing electronics
Pattaya2 hours ago

“Pattaya Move On” reopening likely to be postponed as Covid cases surge
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

3 metre long python caught near family’s house in Phuket
Thailand4 hours ago

Government says not to buy Favipiravir/Avigan online, says it might be fake
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket bans alcohol sales at restaurants, issues order amid rise of Covid cases
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 Mexican restaurants in Pattaya
Thailand4 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | New restrictions, new Red Line train in Bangkok, Covid latest
Thailand4 hours ago

Ministry of Public Health says Pfizer vaccine will be allocated correctly, others disagree
Cambodia5 hours ago

Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Phuket5 hours ago

Man goes missing off Freedom Beach, Phuket
Phuket5 hours ago

Phuket tourism sector calls for island to be “green-listed” for foreign tourists – VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending