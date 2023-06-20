Explosion at Ratchaburi’s Canal Hotel causes collapse, injures 2

Picture courtesy of Nat Nongphai Facebook

An explosion at a renowned hotel in Ratchaburi province caused the building to collapse, injuring two individuals who were promptly hospitalised. The incident occurred at The Canal Hotel in Hua Phai sub-district and was reported at 9.30am today. Officials immediately arrived at the scene, accompanied by representatives from relevant authorities, reported Khaosod.

The gas explosion is reported to have caused the building to give way, with initial reports stating that two people sustained injuries. Both injured individuals were swiftly transported to the hospital for treatment. In the meantime, Pathomboromrachanusorn Foundation and the Hua Phai Sub-district Administrative Organisation are in the process of assessing the damage on-site, with further updates to be provided as the situation progresses.

Three years ago, four people were injured in the western border province of Ratchaburi, one seriously, after an explosion caused by a gas leak at a food shop in the central city district. The blast occurred on the ground floor of a three-storey commercial building opposite Boromrajonani College of Nursing, according to police.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to contain the damage. The force of the blast caused extensive damage to the ground floor that housed the shop, and to the upper floors where bedrooms were located. Windows and walls were blown completely out, and there was further damage to six row buildings and some nearby cars. To read more click HERE.