Bangla Road traswomen busted in police tourism image blitz

Police in Phuket have launched a sweeping crackdown on those accused of tarnishing Thailand’s tourism reputation — with transgender women on Patong’s infamous Bangla Road caught in the crosshairs.

In a surprise late-night operation, officers rounded up 37 people, accusing them of causing disturbances and harming the tourism industry. Many of those detained were transgender women working the nightlife strip, though police have been tight-lipped about the exact charges or behaviours prompting the arrests.

The campaign was spearheaded by Police Major General Sinlert Sukhum, Commander of Phuket Provincial Police, with support from senior officers and local officials. The operation was carried out by the Phuket Tourist Police, who moved in under the directive of preserving the island’s image as a world-class holiday destination.

In a brief statement, police said the goal was to address concerns over activities perceived as disruptive to the tourism sector. No specific crimes or incidents were cited, and officials have yet to clarify what conduct constituted a threat to tourism.

All 37 detainees were taken to Patong Police Station for further legal proceedings. The charges they face remain undisclosed.

This latest action comes amid growing pressure on Thai police to present a polished, safe image to international travellers. Bangla Road, famed for its neon-lit chaos, ladyboy cabarets and late-night party scene, remains a magnet for tourists — but also a frequent target of image-control operations.

Critics have long questioned the selective nature of such crackdowns, arguing they often unfairly target marginalised groups while failing to address deeper issues like exploitation, scams, and corruption.

No public comment has been made by any of those arrested, reported The Phuket News.

Meanwhile, police have vowed to continue the operation, hinting at more raids in the near future.

“We are committed to maintaining the positive image of Thai tourism. Any activities that disturb the peace or deter visitors will be dealt with seriously.”