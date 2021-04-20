Thailand
Entertainment venues the source of 6,020 Covid-19 infections
As the Covid-19 third wave tears through Thailand, the main culprit in the spread of the infectious new strain is entertainment venues such as bars, clubs and pubs. With around 1,500 new infections daily in Thailand, 71 provinces throughout the country have traced Covid-19 infections back to clusters in bars and nightclubs. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced yesterday that in April alone a total of 6,020 Coronavirus infections were connected to evening entertainment venues.
Research shows that 40% of all people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Bangkok this month could be traced back to nightlife locations, a total of 1,583 infections. In the other provinces, entertainment spots were the source of a quarter of all Covid-19 infections.
Young people make up over half of these third-wave cases, with 3,432 Covid-infected people 20 to 29 years old according to the CCSA. While all of Thailand’s 77 provinces now have Covid-19 infections, only 6 provinces don’t have any cases traced to these entertainment venues. Just Chai Nat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Ranong, Satun, and Yala are currently free of Coronavirus infections linked to these nightlife clusters.
1,157 patrons along with 364 bar staff and 348 other people thought to be in close proximity to people who were infected with the Coronavirus came forward and were identified and tested from these entertainment venues. But the CCSA says that accounts for only 27% of the infections connected to nightlife locations, while the majority of people did not cooperate and withheld pertinent information, making the identification and containment of the Covid-19 outbreaks from entertainment venues more difficult.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced today that Thailand is negotiating 5 to 10 million Pfizer-BoiNTech Covid-19 vaccines. 61 million SinoVac and AstraZeneca vaccines are scheduled for delivery over the next 9 months, but with limited effectiveness against the B117 strain and the third wave of Covid-19 spreading rapidly throughout the country, Thailand is trying to supplement its supply. PM Prayut confirmed that terms and conditions, as well as pricing, are in the works and hopes delivery will be in July but could be as late as the end of the year. AstraZeneca jabs are expected to be widely available by June.
While Thailand received praise for very low Covid-19 infection numbers in 2020, the April third wave outbreak, mainly attributed to transmission in nightclubs and entertainment venues, has been much more widespread, and vaccinations have been slow. The Thai government faced strong criticism over the slow rollout of vaccination, with only 572,000 jabs given so far.
As of now, over 45,000 people in Thailand have been infected with Covid-19 and 108 people have died from the virus. Record daily infections numbers have finally started to recede slightly, but yesterday saw 1,443 new Coronavirus infections and 4 fatalities. With infections now reaching all 77 provinces, and many classified as red zones, hospitals are filling up and the need for quick vaccinations is urgent and the Pfizer vaccines would be a welcomed arrival.
The Thai government requires all Covid-19 infected people to be hospitalised for treatment or observation, even for asymptomatic cases. This has caused a shortage of hospital beds, with the creation of field hospitals and emergency facilities like the “hospitel” program to turn hotels into overflow hospitals. Health officials are now looking at the possibility of allowing mildly infected patients to self-isolate at home if cases surge too high and hospitals reach capacity. Officials say there are 9,000 beds available now, 2,000 more than last week, and that people should get a bed within 1 to 2 days. The government is urging hospitals to double their ICU capacity as well.
SOURCE: Reuters
223 Covid-19 patients currently in critical condition
Covid-19’s recent rapid spread, with more than 1000 new cases a day consistently, 223 infected patients are now in critical condition. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration points out that the number of dire cases is in line with the increase in cases, pointing out that as Coronavirus cases spread, we will see over time an increase in critical condition cases as well as Covid-19 deaths. With over 16,000 infections in the month of April, all figures are expected to rise.
The third wave of Covid-19 has hit Thailand exponentially harder than the first two waves, and hospitals are filling up. There are currently 13,169 people being treated at hospitals, both public and private, and 2,950 being treated at field hospitals that have been set up in provinces with the most overwhelming outbreaks. Of the over 200 patients in critical condition, 55 are currently breathing with the aid of a ventilator.
The surge in Covid-19 infections leading to the rise in critical condition cases is largely attributed to just 9 main clusters throughout the country. Outbreaks at entertainment venues were the most prominent source, with clusters in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Sa Kaeo, and Songkla all being traced back to nightlife spots, along with the cluster from the Kolour festival in Phuket. The other 2 major outbreaks began at a football match in Nakhon Si Thammarat and a prison in Narathiwat.
On a brighter note though, death rates in this latest outbreak are falling, so the outlook is a little better for critical condition cases. The year-long first wave of Covid-19 that lasted from January to December 2020 saw a death rate of 1.42%. The second wave centred around the Samut Sakhon markets saw much lower fatality rates at only 0.14%, while this current outbreak has dropped to 0.09%. That means that, while Thailand has now had over 45,000 infections, the 108 fatalities are a 0.24% overall death rate. Comparably, the global death rate is estimated to be 3.4% with over 3 million deaths worldwide. The CCSA attributes this low rate to Thailand’s hospitals and medical facilities being successful and effective in controlling infections, stopping them from becoming serious and leading to death.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
Thailand goes shopping for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
Still waiting for your vaccine? You’re not alone with only around 0.9% of Thailand currently vaccinated. With the Public Health Ministry nailed to just two international vaccines at this stage – the Chinese Sinovac and the AstraZeneca vaccines – it has found itself running short as it tries to catch up to regional neighbours and the rest of the world.
Now the Public Health Ministry says that it’s negotiating with Pfizer to buy 5-10 million doses of the new-technology Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Today the PM said they could expect supplies from Pfizer to arrive between July and December this year.
The PM Prayut confirmed that the National Vaccine Institute is awaiting prices from the US-based pharmaceutical company. The PM denied that the government was dragging its feet on the national vaccine roll out.
“… if all goes well, 5-10 million doses can be delivered as soon as July.”
Except that the government HAS been dragging its feet. To date only 666,000 doses have been rolled out, less than 1% of Thailand’s population over the past 2 months. The arrival of the ordered Sinovac Biotech and AstraZeneca vaccines appears to have been lumpy, at best, and the date for the local production of the AstraZeneca vaccine, under license, continues to be pushed back… now the earliest date is expected to be July.
The prime minister’s response was that he had set up a panel to consider “alternative vaccines”, according to Bangkok Post.
“Initially, the purchases Thailand made were based on the situation at that time, when we were very successful in containing the outbreak.”
“Let me be clear. It’s not that we acted too late or too little. Everything depends on the situation at a given time. We don’t want to subject people to risk when the vaccine was first produced. Several countries opted to do the same.”
The Pfizer/BioNTech works in a different way to the more traditional AstraZeneca and Chinese vaccines. It uses mRNA technology, a completely new approach and the first of its kind. There’s an entire detailed article HERE from the NY Times explaining how the new Pfizer vaccine works.
But no matter what vaccines are available in Thailand, or whenever they may arrive in the provincial hospitals, it still appears that the foreigners and expats will be at the end of the queues, although some local embassies have assured their citizens that the vaccination of their expatriate citizens will be a priority.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
