Booze bonanza: Phuket bars cleared to serve on holidays

Thirsty tourists and locals can breathe a sigh of relief, Phuket’s bars and entertainment venues have been officially cleared to serve alcohol this Asarnha Bucha Day and on other major Buddhist holidays, the island’s top cop has confirmed.

Confusion erupted earlier this week when a bar in Koh Kaew, which doesn’t sit squarely in a designated tourist area, was warned it had to close on Thursday, July 10, out of respect for the religious occasion. Seeking clarity, The Phuket News reached out to Phuket Provincial Police Chief, Major General Sinlert Sukhum, who wasted no time setting the record straight.

“All service establishment venues in Phuket (that are legally registered and have been issued permits) are allowed to sell alcohol on Asarnha Bucha Day,” Maj. Gen. Sinlert said.

He emphasised that the same rules apply to all five major Buddhist holidays – Makha Bucha Day, Visakha Bucha Day, Asarnha Bucha Day, Wan Khao Pansa, and Wan Ork Pansa – thanks to an official announcement made by suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and published in the Royal Gazette back in May.

The second announcement, issued in June, clarified that while hotels, airport terminals, and permitted entertainment venues can serve alcohol, general businesses must still obey Thailand’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Act. That means your average shop or restaurant can only sell booze between 11am–2pm and 5pm–midnight, reported The Phuket News.

“I re-read the announcements just yesterday to be sure, and have already told the superintendents at all police stations in Phuket,” Maj. Gen. Sinlert said.

According to the new regulations, exemptions to the alcohol ban on Buddhist holidays cover:

  1. Sales at international airport passenger terminals

  2. Licensed service establishments under the Service Establishment Act

  3. Venues similar to tourist attractions as designated by the Ministry of Public Health

  4. Hotels registered under the Hotel Act

  5. Places hosting special national or international events with large gatherings, officially announced by the authorities

However, Maj. Gen. Sinlert was clear about one thing: responsibility doesn’t end at simply pouring drinks.

“The seller of alcoholic beverages must arrange for screening and necessary measures to maintain public peace and order, public safety, and limit access to alcoholic beverages for children and youth,” he said, quoting Section 4 of the announcement.

