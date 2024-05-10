Elephant tussle in Khao Yai ends with broken tusk

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A dramatic clash for dominance between two male elephants yesterday left one with a broken tusk in Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The incident occurred after Plai Khrut, the young elephant who previously made headlines for raiding a statue at Wat Mu Si and consuming all the sugar cane grown by the temple for religious ceremonies, challenged his companion Plai Yodchay.

Members of the Khao Yai Love Club managed to capture the intense fight, which resonated through the forest with the sound of clashing tusks. The battle took place along Thanarat Road, opposite the Krung Thai Bank Training Centre, leading up to Khao Yai National Park.

In the end, Plai Khrut emerged victorious, his adversary’s tusk broken in the fierce encounter. Onlookers believe the fight was likely a power struggle for leadership or to win the favour of a female, a natural part of wildlife behaviour.

Following the confrontation, both elephants retreated into the depths of Khao Yai National Park to rejoin their herd, which frequently roams the boundary areas between the village of Mu Si and agricultural lands. The elephants of this region are known to venture out of the national park boundaries in search of food, often entering farmlands, reported Sanook.

The park, located in the Mu Si subdistrict of Pak Chong district, is a biodiversity hotspot and a popular tourist destination.

