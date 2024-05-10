Muay Thai might: Burmese brawlers flee Chiang Mai showdown

Photo via Facebook/ เตอร์ สายเลือดมวยไทย

Seven men, believed to be Burmese nationals, picked a fight with four Thai men at a popular attraction in Chiang Mai. However, they quickly apologised and ran away when they discovered two of the victims were Muay Thai boxers.

Muay Thai boxer and trainer, 34 year old Prawit “Ter” Petboribundee, shared a video and photos of the incident on Facebook, highlighting the unprovoked nature of the attack.

The video shows a shirtless man approaching Ter and his friends, pointing aggressively before throwing a punch without warning. More attackers joined the assault, creating a chaotic scene.

Ter recounted the experience to Channel 7, explaining that he and his three friends were enjoying drinks when they noticed the group approaching. Sensing trouble, Ter asked a friend to record a video as potential evidence. His suspicions proved correct as the men attacked without any prior interaction.

According to Ter, seven attackers separately attacked him and his friends, and three attackers focused on him. Despite being outnumbered, Ter and another friend used their Muay Thai skills to protect themselves and fight back until most of the attackers gave up.

Unable to accept defeat, one of the attackers seized a traffic sign from the scene and swung it at Ter and his friends. Although Ter managed to evade the sign, his friend was struck in the arm. Undeterred, Ter and another friend, both trained in Muay Thai, fought back, eventually compelling all the attackers to flee.

Ter maintains that he and his friends were strangers to the group, having never interacted with them previously. They were all visiting the site for the first time on the day of the incident.

Ter acknowledged that their Muay Thai skills prevented more serious injuries. He expressed concern for those who might not be able to defend themselves in a similar situation.

Ter said he already filed a police report and hoped officers would bring the attackers to justice because the scene was a popular attraction and the gang’s actions were dangerous for tourists, both Thai and foreign.