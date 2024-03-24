Notorious elephant See Do Nok relocated for public safety in Thailand

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A wild elephant known as See Do Nok has been safely relocated after posing a danger to locals in the Kabin Buri district of Prachinburi province, Thailand. The elephant, which had previously been responsible for a fatality and damaging property while foraging for food, was moved in a complex overnight operation.

Last night, a joint effort by volunteers, local conservation offices, and wildlife sanctuaries led to the successful tranquilization and transport of the elephant known as See Do Nok, a notorious wild elephant from Khao Ang Rue Nai wildlife sanctuary. The operation took several hours due to the cunning nature of the elephant, which had evaded capture until 5pm. It then required over 100 volunteers, a backhoe, and considerable effort to secure the over one-ton animal onto a ten-wheeler truck for transport.

The relocation was deemed necessary after See Do Nok, also nicknamed 10 Wheels due to its size, had been found foraging in a residential area of Kabin Buri district, posing a significant threat to the local population. The elephant had a history of aggressive behaviour, resulting in the death of a local and damage to homes as it searched for food, reported KhaoSod.

Kongkiat Temthamnan, the head of the local conservation office in Si Racha, confirmed that See Do Nok had crossed over from Chachoengsao province into Prachinburi province, particularly in the areas of Wang Tha Chang and Khao Mai Kaew sub-districts of Kabin Buri district. The successful relocation involved moving See Do Nok to the innermost conservation area of Khao Ang Rue Nai wildlife sanctuary, a distance of about 85 kilometres from Khao Mai Kaew, which is expected to take approximately three to four hours of travel time.

