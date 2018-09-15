National
Elephant electrocuted in Samut Prakan
An elephant has been electrocuted while being led by its owner to beg on the streets of Samut Prakan after it accidentally fell into a road drain and broke a restaurant sign’s power cable.
The Nation reports that the Bang Phli police were alerted at 9.50pm that an elephant had been shocked unconscious on Thepharak road in front of Wat Bang Phli Yai in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district.
The police coordinated with the Portecktueng Foundation and Samut Prakan’s Livestock Development Office. Rescuers from the foundation arrived at the scene first and used a crane to lift the elephant from the drain.
In an operation that was broadcast on Facebook Live, the rescuers tried to resuscitate the elephant with advice from Phattarapol Manee-on, a veterinarian of the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department.
Later on, vets from the province’s Livestock Development Office arrived to give it an injection for heart resuscitation. Some 20 vets and rescuers tried unsuccessfully for another two hours to revive the majestic pachyderm before the vets pronounced it dead.
Its owner, 15 year old Phansa Yanamkham, was arrested and charged with moving an elephant out of its province without permission, said Suraphan Noisa-ard, chief of the Bang Phli Livestock Development Office.
Phansa said he and his elephant, Phan Larn (Billion), came from Surin to make a living by asking passers-by to purchase food for the elephant.
Phansa said he and the elephant had stopped at the car park of a shabu shop to sell elephant food to shop patrons. When they were leaving, the elephant stepped on a wooden lid of a manhole drain.
The lid broke, and as the elephant fell into the drain, it broke the power cable of the shop’s sign, causing a short-circuit that electrocuted it. Phansa said he shouted to the shop to pull the sign’s plug and people in the neighbourhood contacted the authorities for help.
Surphan said vets from Lampang would perform a post-mortem on Saturday to determine the cause of death.
Another Army death raises questions over Military handling of hazing
by Chularat Saengpassa - The Nation Weekend
Hazing (US English) initiation ceremonies, (British English), bastardisation (Australian English), ragging (South Asia), or deposition, refers to the practice of rituals, challenges, and other activities involving, harassment, violence or humiliation used as a way of initiating a person into a group including a new fraternity, sorority, team, or club.
Another conscript has succumbed to injuries inflicted whilst under the care of the Thai Army.
Private Khacha Pacha became the latest fatality of military-camp violence yesterday. He had been battling for his life for nearly a month and was in a coma since arriving at the hospital on August 21.
The 22 year old conscript has left behind his elderly mother, pregnant wife and toddler daughter. His family is now dealing with the pain that so many affe...
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
[audio mp3="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Thaiger-Radio-News-4.mp3"][/audio]
BREAKING: NCPO relaxes ban on political activities
The NCPO has announced that it will relax the political bans, restrictions and activities that had been issued since it took over the power four back in May 2014.
The relaxation details that include allowing political parties to elect their executives have now been promulgated in the Royal Gazette. The junta, National Council for Peace and Order, used its absolute power in Article 44 to relax the ban originally issued in 2014.
The ban was made originally to disperse political activism and partisanship following months of protests on the streets of Bangkok prior to the coup on May 14, 2014. The NCPO has used the Article 44 action as a blunt tool to keep politics out of the daily running of the country whilst the Junta proceeded to ...
