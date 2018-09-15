Trash Hero Phuket in World Beach Cleanup Day

Trash Hero Phuket held their weekly beach cleanup on this year’s World Beach Cleanup Day. Trash Heroes started at 9am at the north end of Karon beach with a group of 220 volunteers.

Many individuals and also local resorts in association with the PHA (Phuket Hotels Association), like Le Meridien and Centara Grand Resort, got their staff involved.

Lots of smaller local businesses joined together with students and teachers from the HeadStart International School and BIS Phuket. The biggest group of the day came from the Satree School International Program, Phuket town.

Within 90 minutes these 220 volunteers picked up an astonishing 770 kilograms of rubbish.