Phuket

Trash Hero Phuket in World Beach Cleanup Day

Published

Published

2 hours ago

on

Trash Hero Phuket held their weekly beach cleanup on this year’s World Beach Cleanup Day. Trash Heroes started at 9am at the north end of Karon beach with a group of 220 volunteers.

Many individuals and also local resorts in association with the PHA (Phuket Hotels Association), like Le Meridien and Centara Grand Resort, got their staff involved.

Lots of smaller local businesses joined together with students and teachers from the HeadStart International School and BIS Phuket. The biggest group of the day came from the Satree School International Program, Phuket town.

Within 90 minutes these 220 volunteers picked up an astonishing 770 kilograms of rubbish.

Krabi

Maya Bay – closed for one extra month

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 15, 2018

By

FILE PHOTO

It won't open to tourists now until November 1.

A one-month extension to the four month closure of Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi is to better allow the full recovery of coral reefs, mangrove areas and the general ecosystem, as well as to protect tourists from strong winds and high waves during the period.

The Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park head Woraphot Lomlim says the decision has been made after careful consideration.

The popular attraction was made globally famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie “The Beach”.  Maya Bay had initially been closed since June 1 for the four monsoon months until September 30.

But park officials have declared a one-month extension, with the site now set to re-open on November 1, resulting in plenty of criticism of the move as it might "lead to a negative impact on tourism".

The decision to extend Maya Bay’s closure was made by...
Phuket

JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa supports International Coastal Clean Up Day

The Thaiger

Published

9 hours ago

on

September 15, 2018

By







JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa supported the Annual International Coastal Clean Up 2018 on the #suituptocleanup campaign to cut down the amount of plastic and garbage entering the ocean for oceans worldwide. This global action began in 1986 by Ocean Conservancy Organisation to encourage worldwide awareness and action for the world’s ocean conservancy.

The clean up happened on Mai Khao Beach along the stretch of northern beach in front of the resort.

In this occasion, Mr. Matthias Y. Sutter, General Manager of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa welcomed the guests, hotel’s associates and participants and joined on this global campaign by cleaning up plastic and garbage...
Phuket

Clean The Beach Bootcamp heads to Surin Beach for World Clean Up Day

The Thaiger

Published

14 hours ago

on

September 15, 2018

By

On Saturday, September 15, the Clean The Beach Boot Camp crew (CBBC) will be heading to Surin Beach to take part in another of their regular clean-ups. Now in its sixth year, the team and its dedicated followers will help celebrate World Clean Up Day, which also happens to fall on the same day, by cleaning Surin Beach.

Clean The Beach Boot Camp is a great way to get fit, give something back to the island of Phuket by cleaning the island beaches, meet some new people from all over the world, all while helping the environment.

Krix Luther, a personal trainer in Phuket and founder of CBBC says, “I would like to see as many people as possible heading down to Surin Beach on September 15. With so many people we can all help make a big difference in a short space of time, setting a great example for locals as well.”

The CBBC kicks off at 10am on Surin Beach, September 15. It's a free event. Lookout for the CBBC flags. Bring water, sunscreen and ...
