Electric car smashes into sugarcane truck in Khon Kaen

Published: 11:21, 28 December 2024
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A serious accident unfolded in Khon Kaen province yesterday evening, December 27 involving an electric car rear-ending an 18-wheel sugarcane truck, resulting in severe injuries for the driver. Emergency services swiftly intervened to extricate the trapped individual and rushed him to hospital.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Khon Kaen Samakkhi Foundation in Khon Kaen were alerted to the incident at 9pm yesterday. Reports indicated a severe collision where an electric car had slammed into the rear of a fully loaded sugarcane truck. The crash occurred on Maliwan Road, just before Ban Daeng Noi in Ban Thum subdistrict, Mueang district, Khon Kaen province. The rescue team promptly coordinated with local police from Ban Pet Police Station and hurried to the scene.

Upon arrival, the rescue team encountered a purple BYD electric car, registration number งจ 4872 Khon Kaen, that had been completely wrecked from the impact. The vehicle had collided with the back of an 18-wheel truck, registration number 84-7494 Khon Kaen, which was loaded with sugarcane. Rescue personnel had to employ hydraulic cutters to pry open the car’s mangled remains and free the severely injured driver, later identified as 32 year old Phromsap. He was immediately transported to Khon Kaen Hospital for urgent medical care.

Initial investigations revealed that the electric car was en route to the driver’s home in Phu Wiang district. The collision occurred when the vehicle rear-ended the sugarcane truck, which was in the process of transporting its load to a sugar factory in Nong Ruea district. The force of the crash resulted in Phromsap being trapped inside the wreckage.

Police have began a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading up to the crash. The police will conduct inquiries to establish whether any traffic violations occurred and will proceed with legal actions as necessary, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a suspect involved in a security case seized control of a vehicle’s steering wheel, causing it to veer off the road into a fruit orchard. This action resulted in one soldier’s death and injuries to three others.

