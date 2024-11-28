Bangkok skyfalls: Orange Line bridges gap with flyover demolitions

Picture courtesy of Vacteezy

In a bold move set to shake up Bangkok’s skyline, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) is diving headfirst into its ambitious Orange Line railway project. But there’s a catch: three major flyovers are slated for demolition to make way for progress.

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote is keeping the MRTA on a tight schedule, with acting governor Vithaya Punmongkol promising that safety and minimal traffic chaos are top priorities. They’re keeping the city’s residents in the loop as the project kicks into gear.

Traffic diversions swung into action yesterday, November 27 around five key Orange Line stations: Bang Khun Non, Siriraj, Democracy Monument, Yommarat, and Pratunam. But buckle up, drivers, more detours are in the pipeline by month’s end.

Here’s the lowdown on the dismantling drama:

First up, the Charan Sanitwong Road flyover. It shuts down on January 6, with cars shunted onto nearby single lanes like Liap Thang Rotfai Taling Chan Road and Sutthawat Road. Reconstruction kicks off in December 2026, wrapping up by June 2028.

Next, the Ratchathewi intersection flyover bites the dust on January 15. Fear not, as two lanes in each direction on Phetchaburi Road will soldier on through the chaos until reconstruction finishes in April 2028.

Lastly, the Pratunam intersection faces a partial teardown in March 2026, reopening the following November. Four lanes on Phetchaburi Road remain open for business during the upheaval.

The MRTA has roped in Ch. Karnchang Plc and Bangkok Expressway and Metro PLC (BEM) to steer the traffic redirection.

The Orange Line project, with its ambitious underground tunnel works and utility reroutes, has raised red flags for severe traffic congestion. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is locked in with district offices, hatching plans to keep roads flowing during the day and scheduling construction for nighttime to dodge the daytime gridlock, said Vithaya.

“The MRTA is laser-focused on public safety and keeping disruptions minimal.”

Vithaya highlighted the agency’s resolve to see this mammoth project through while ensuring Bangkokians can still get where they need to go. Seat belts on, Bangkok—change is coming!

