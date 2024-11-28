Bangkok skyfalls: Orange Line bridges gap with flyover demolitions

Photo of Bob Scott Bob ScottPublished: 10:01, 28 November 2024| Updated: 10:01, 28 November 2024
Bangkok skyfalls: Orange Line bridges gap with flyover demolitions
In a bold move set to shake up Bangkok’s skyline, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) is diving headfirst into its ambitious Orange Line railway project. But there’s a catch: three major flyovers are slated for demolition to make way for progress.

Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote is keeping the MRTA on a tight schedule, with acting governor Vithaya Punmongkol promising that safety and minimal traffic chaos are top priorities. They’re keeping the city’s residents in the loop as the project kicks into gear.

Traffic diversions swung into action yesterday, November 27 around five key Orange Line stations: Bang Khun Non, Siriraj, Democracy Monument, Yommarat, and Pratunam. But buckle up, drivers, more detours are in the pipeline by month’s end.

Here’s the lowdown on the dismantling drama:

  • First up, the Charan Sanitwong Road flyover. It shuts down on January 6, with cars shunted onto nearby single lanes like Liap Thang Rotfai Taling Chan Road and Sutthawat Road. Reconstruction kicks off in December 2026, wrapping up by June 2028.
  • Next, the Ratchathewi intersection flyover bites the dust on January 15. Fear not, as two lanes in each direction on Phetchaburi Road will soldier on through the chaos until reconstruction finishes in April 2028.
  • Lastly, the Pratunam intersection faces a partial teardown in March 2026, reopening the following November. Four lanes on Phetchaburi Road remain open for business during the upheaval.

The MRTA has roped in Ch. Karnchang Plc and Bangkok Expressway and Metro PLC (BEM) to steer the traffic redirection.

The Orange Line project, with its ambitious underground tunnel works and utility reroutes, has raised red flags for severe traffic congestion. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is locked in with district offices, hatching plans to keep roads flowing during the day and scheduling construction for nighttime to dodge the daytime gridlock, said Vithaya.

“The MRTA is laser-focused on public safety and keeping disruptions minimal.”

Vithaya highlighted the agency’s resolve to see this mammoth project through while ensuring Bangkokians can still get where they need to go. Seat belts on, Bangkok—change is coming!

What Other Media Are Saying
  • Bangkok Post reports the MRTA is advancing discussions to remove overpasses for the Orange Line’s construction, aiming for completion by 2030, amidst broader rail system improvements and urban development challenges. (read more)
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why is the Orange Line project a transformative step for Bangkok’s urban transport?

It aims to modernize infrastructure, improve connectivity, and reduce congestion, catering to the city’s growing transit demands.

How might demolishing major flyovers affect Bangkok’s traffic and daily commute?

It could lead to significant congestion, requiring strategic traffic management and alternative routes to maintain flow.

What if the project faces delays beyond the planned construction timeline?

Extended disruptions could strain public patience, affecting economic activities and public confidence in urban development plans.

How does nighttime construction help mitigate traffic disruptions in busy areas?

Nighttime work minimizes daytime traffic congestion, allowing crucial routes to remain open during peak hours.

What role do contractors play in ensuring the project’s success and public convenience?

They implement traffic redirection plans, coordinate construction phases, and ensure minimal disruption to daily life.

