Elderly woman killed at zebra crossing in Pathum Thani

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A young man driving a Toyota Corolla Cross hit an elderly woman at a zebra crossing in Pathum Thani province, resulting in her death. The victim was a close relative of a local Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO) member, causing deep sorrow for the family.

Deputy Inspector Adisak Kotchasak of the Khlong Luang Police Station received a report of a fatal collision at noon today involving a car and a pedestrian at a zebra crossing in front of the Eua Arthorn Rangsit Khlong Sam housing estate in Pathum Thani province. Local officials, including medical personnel from Thammasat University Hospital, Poh Teck Tung Foundation volunteers, and Khlong Sam SAO rescue workers, promptly arrived at the scene.

The accident scene revealed a black Toyota Corolla Cross with significant damage to its left bonnet. Nearby lay the body of 72 year old Lamjuan, wearing a patterned sarong and a sleeveless blouse, with visible injuries to her head and mouth. Family members, including the victim’s close relative, Prasan, an SAO member, were present and visibly distraught, embracing the deceased in the middle of the road.

Prasan explained that Lamjuan was crossing the street to buy rice noodles when the accident occurred. Despite the presence of the zebra crossing, the area has been prone to frequent accidents.

The driver, 27 year old Thaikom, waited for police to arrive at the scene. He stated that he was returning from a trip out of town and had stopped to drop off a friend in Khlong Sam. As he approached the zebra crossing, he saw the woman crossing from the direction of the Eua Arthorn housing estate but was unable to avoid the collision. Thaikom insisted that he was driving below 60 kilometres per hour due to heavy traffic conditions at the time.

“I was driving back from another province and stopped to drop a friend off at Khlong Sam. When I reached the zebra crossing, I saw the woman crossing from the Eua Arthorn side but couldn’t stop in time. I was driving under 60 kilometres per hour because the traffic was very congested.”

Deputy Inspector Adisak documented the scene and reviewed the vehicle’s dashcam footage and nearby CCTV recordings. Thaikom was taken to the police station for further questioning to understand the circumstances leading to the fatal accident, reported KhaoSod.