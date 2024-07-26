Thai cyber police seize gambling assets worth 190 million baht

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai cyber police arrested the owner of two major online gambling networks, seizing assets worth 190 million baht. The websites reportedly used cartoon profile pictures to attract young gamblers. Police disclosed that the networks generated over 480 million baht annually.

The Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) in Mueang Thong Thani announced the crackdown, which targeted the websites kingpigs1.com and duckystars.com. During the operation, police seized luxury cars, 7.9 million baht in cash, and land deeds in Phuket, Phang Nga, Songkhla, and Krabi, totalling over 190 million baht in assets.

Police General Worawat Watnakornbancha of the TCSD, along with other high-ranking officials, shared that the two gambling networks were managed by a single owner who had been operating for over five years. The networks had a combined membership of over 50,000 users, generating annual transactions exceeding 480 million baht.

“The investigation revealed that both networks were owned by the same three individuals who acted as financiers, delegating the management of the websites, finances, and mule accounts to staff.”

Further investigations uncovered the networks’ use of football betting and other forms of gambling accessible to the general public. Police gathered evidence and obtained arrest warrants for 13 individuals involved in the operations, including three owners, one manager, and nine employees and mule account holders. The court also issued search warrants for four targeted locations, leading to the arrest of four suspects, including the owners and the manager.

Police Colonel Surapong Thaiprasert elaborated on the tactics used by the gambling networks to attract youth. The websites featured cartoon images to lure young gamblers.

If a young gambler lacked a bank account, administrators would coax them into registering their parents’ bank or credit card details. In some cases, youths were manipulated into sending explicit images or opening ghost SIM accounts under the pretence of receiving their gambling winnings.

“Parents should be vigilant and monitor their children’s behaviour online.”

Police Major General Srayu Klinhom, Deputy Director of News Analysis and Special Tools at TCSD confirmed that the arrested suspects confessed during interrogation. They will be charged with organising illegal electronic gambling and money laundering.

Police are pursuing the remaining nine suspects who have been identified and have active arrest warrants, reported KhaoSod.