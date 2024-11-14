Elderly woman rescued as fire engulfs Nonthaburi factory

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A dramatic fire unfolded at a parquet factory in Sai Noi, Nonthaburi, last night leaving an elderly woman narrowly escaping harm.

The fire broke out around 9pm yesterday, November 13, at the unnamed factory, located at 14/12 Village 1, Khlong Khwang, Sai Noi, covering an area of over 2 rai.

Advertisements

Firefighters from Sai Noi’s municipal office and local administration were promptly dispatched to the scene with four fire engines, successfully bringing the blaze under control within 30 minutes. Partial damage was reported to the machinery and parquet wood stored inside the factory.

A witness, 60 year old Praphai Jampa, saw the fire while livestreaming from his air conditioning installation shop opposite the factory. Upon noticing the fire, he acted swiftly to rescue 82 year old Chamnian, who was residing in the factory. Despite being in a state of shock, Chamnian was unharmed and safe, though she provided limited information due to the distressing circumstances.

“I was live streaming at my shop when the power flickered. Initially, I thought it was a faulty plug, but then the power went out entirely. I checked outside and saw the factory ablaze, with people shouting that there was a fire. I immediately stopped the livestream to help Chamnian, who was still asleep on her bed. I carried her out to safety on the roadside.”

Chamnian’s residence on the factory’s ground floor made her vulnerable, as she was bedridden. Praphai’s quick intervention ensured her safety, and despite the smoke, he prioritised her evacuation, later calling the fire department, which arrived promptly. Praphai expressed relief that the damage was minimal and remarked that the entire factory might have been consumed by flames if the fire had not been discovered early.

Nattaporn Junkkaew, the deputy mayor of Sai Noi, confirmed that the municipality was alerted to the fire around 8.15pm yesterday. The factory, used for storing and manufacturing parquet wood, had its owner and employees evacuated safely with no reported injuries. The fire’s origin was traced to a pile of parquet wood, although the cause remains unknown.

Advertisements

Yun, a 40 year old worker from Laos, provided insights into the situation. He explained that the fire originated from the wood storage area, typically occupied by workers during the day but vacant at the time of the incident. He noted that no one was smoking in the vicinity. During the fire, Chamnian was inside the warehouse, but quick actions by Praphai ensured her safety before Yun noticed the spreading flames.

“When I saw the fire intensifying, I rushed to check and realized someone had already rescued Chamnian. It was a relief to see her safe.”

Police have documented the scene and will continue investigating the fire’s cause. Coordination with forensic experts from Nonthaburi is underway for a thorough examination of the site, reported KhaoSod.

What Other Media Are Saying Bangkok Post reports an elderly woman tragically died in a Nonthaburi fire, highlighting the dangers of commercial building safety and the need for effective emergency response measures to protect vulnerable residents. (read more)

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why might livestreaming be crucial in emergencies? Livestreaming can provide real-time documentation, alerting police quickly and aiding in immediate rescue efforts, as seen in the Sai Noi factory fire incident. How do quick community responses impact fire incident outcomes? Swift community actions, like Praphai’s rescue effort, can prevent injuries and limit damage, demonstrating the importance of local vigilance during emergencies. What if the fire had been discovered later at the Sai Noi factory? Delayed discovery could have led to greater damage and potential casualties, highlighting the criticality of timely intervention in fire outbreaks. How does an elderly resident’s location within a building affect their safety during emergencies? An elderly resident’s ground-floor location can increase vulnerability, requiring rapid evacuation plans, particularly if they are bedridden, as in Chamnian’s case. What role do forensic experts play after a fire incident? Forensic experts analyse the fire scene to determine its cause, aiding in prevention measures and ensuring accountability for future safety.