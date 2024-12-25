Cyber raid: 8 arrested for online gambling in Chiang Rai

Published: 14:54, 25 December 2024| Updated: 14:54, 25 December 2024
Cyber raid: 8 arrested for online gambling in Chiang Rai
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police from the Cyber Crime Division conducted a raid on three locations connected to the OK2D online gambling network in Chiang Rai, resulting in the arrest of eight administrators. The operation, believed to be linked with three other prominent websites, involves over 200,000 players and a financial turnover exceeding 1 billion baht.

High-ranking officials, including Trirong Phiwphan, the Cyber Crime Division Commissioner, led the search yesterday, December 24, with a court warrant in Chiang Rai. The first location, a residence in Village 4, Ban Du subdistrict, Mueang district, saw the arrest of four women, 24 year old Chanantida, 23 year old Waranya, 24 year old Chutima, and 20 year old Aranyarat. Seized items included four computers, 10 mobile phones, and three barcode scanners.

At the second location, a house in Village 9, Ban Du subdistrict, Mueang district, officers arrested Suporada, Suttita, and Saranporn. Confiscated items included five computers, 39 mobile phones, three tablets, one router, 20 bank account books, and 25 ATM cards.

The third location in Village 13, Mae Sai subdistrict, Mae Sai district, led to the arrest of 30 year old Natthapong. Seized were one computer, one mobile phone, and one router. The operation is a part of the government’s policy to crack down on online gambling that negatively influences the public. The Cyber Crime Division, acting on public complaints, investigated and discovered the OK2D site, which boasts 80,344 members and a monthly turnover of 200 million baht.

“Following the government’s directive to curb online gambling, which misleads the public, we initiated investigations and received complaints about gambling websites in Chiang Rai.”

Before the raid, the police uncovered significant evidence linking the OK2D site with other gambling websites, involving more than 200,000 players and a turnover exceeding 1 billion baht. The investigation revealed that the arrested individuals confessed to being hired as administrators, tasked with overseeing marketing and handling withdrawals from the gambling website.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Additionally, during the operation, officers discovered connections to two or three more websites. A substantial financial turnover and player base were also detected. In one of the locations in Mae Sai district, illegal internet signals were found being transmitted to a neighbouring country. This discovery adds a layer of complexity to the investigation, suggesting a larger network of illicit activities.

The Cyber Crime Division is determined to continue its investigations and collaborate with the Chiang Rai Provincial Police to expand the probe. The goal is to dismantle the entire network and prevent further illegal activities that exploit the public and, potentially, impact other regions or countries.

The case remains under investigation, with police focusing on identifying all parties involved and securing evidence to build a comprehensive case against those responsible for facilitating and running these illegal gambling operations, reported KhaoSod.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

