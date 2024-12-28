Elderly Thai singer impersonator battles cancer and poverty




The heart-wrenching story of a 71 year old man, known for mimicking the voice of the legendary Thai singer, Chai Mueangsing, has surfaced, highlighting his struggle with terminal cancer and poverty.

Living in Chon Buri, the elderly man now finds himself collecting garbage to sell, his home devoid of electricity and water, and his health rapidly declining.

Adun Wongnoi’s Facebook post shed light on the dire situation of the man, Tuan Hengsun, who once entertained crowds as a voice impersonator. Now, he pleads for assistance with basic necessities like dry food and medicine. His post featured a frail elderly man living in a cluttered, dilapidated house, sparking a wave of sympathy and support from netizens across social media.

Reporters visited Tuan’s residence in Nong Khankhok, Mueang district, Chon Buri yesterday, December 27. Tuan was found clutching a photo of himself from his days as a contestant in an impersonation contest of the famed singer, Chai Mueangsing. The house was filled with piles of garbage, both inside and outside, a testament to his current plight.



Tuan’s story unfolded further when Nivatwech Wongmat, head of public health services in Nong Khankhok, and Kanchanawan Sirimangsuto, assistant village head, along with volunteers from Wat Woraprot Sanawasa, delivered essential supplies to Tuan. They arrived with a vehicle from the local administration to clear the massive accumulation of junk that Tuan could no longer sell due to his weakened state. The discarded items filled approximately four truckloads.




In his heyday, Tuan was a sought-after performer, gracing stages in renowned eateries, celebrated for his uncanny ability to replicate singer Chai Mueangsing’s voice. However, as age caught up with him, so did illness. Initially battling diabetes, his health worsened with a prostate cancer diagnosis. The cancer has since spread to his lymph nodes, leaving him too frail to walk or sell the items he collected, leading to their accumulation as waste.

“I used to have a thriving career, performing regularly. Now, I’m left with nothing, unable to pay for utilities, living without water and electricity, hoping for a kind soul to help.”

Despite his struggles, Tuan demonstrated his singing prowess, performing a song by Chai Mueangsing for the reporters, showcasing a voice that still bears remarkable similarity to the original.

The abbot of Wat Woraprot Sanawasa, Phra Kru Thaworn Satthakhun, noted that Tuan’s plight was brought to his attention by a disciple. He found Tuan living alone in a house overwhelmed by garbage, unable to fend for himself after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, reported KhaoSod.

“The local community was alerted, and we coordinated with officials to provide immediate aid.”

The abbot added that the community supplied Tuan with dry food and essential goods to help him cope.




Kanchanawan commented on the viral social media post, which prompted the local community to act swiftly.

“Upon learning about Tuan’s situation, we immediately coordinated with local officials to address his needs. We are working on settling his overdue electricity and water bills and will continue liaising with relevant authorities to ensure Tuan receives the care he needs.”

For those wishing to extend their aid to Tuan, donations of supplies can be arranged by calling 094-276-2098, serving as a bridge to assist this once-beloved voice impersonator in his time of need.





Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

