Gridlock crisis: Phuket’s billion-baht boom sparks urgent action

Published: 13:28, 28 December 2024
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Provincial officials have vowed to tackle Phuket’s surging traffic chaos as the island’s tourism industry hits record-breaking highs. Governor Sophon Suwannarat chaired a high-stakes Zoom meeting with key stakeholders on Thursday, December 26, to address infrastructure challenges threatening the paradise’s reputation.

With over 10 million visitors in 2023 generating a staggering 388 billion baht in revenue—an astounding 100.38% increase from 2022—Phuket is reeling from the strain on its roads and public transport systems. Thepkrasattri Road (Route 402), the island’s main artery, remains a bottleneck for locals and tourists.

“Phuket is committed to developing infrastructure to match our economic growth. These initiatives will alleviate traffic and enhance the travel experience for everyone.”

The meeting included prominent figures such as Police Colonel Phasakon Santhikul of the Phuket Provincial Police, Kongsak Khoopongsakorn of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, and Montawee Hongyok of the Phuket Provincial Industrial Council, reported The Phuket News.

Together, they reviewed progress on several critical projects:

  • Phuket Mass Transit System (Phase 1): The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) is finalising studies.
  • Kathu-Patong Expressway: Land allocation plans await Cabinet approval.
  • Muang Mai-Koh Kaew-Kathu Expressway: Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) and investment studies are ongoing.
  • Route 4027 Expansion: New lanes will link Baan Para, Baan Muang Mai, and the airport.
  • Intersection Upgrades: Interchanges are planned to ease congestion on Route 402 and Route 4027.
  • Highway Network Studies: Proposed routes will connect Baan Pa Khlok and Baan Bang Khu.
  • Route 4302 Restoration: Repairs aim to ensure smoother travel between Sai Kaew Beach and Tha Noon.

“These projects are vital for Phuket’s booming economy and long-term sustainability.”

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

In related news, traffic congestion gripped the routes through Ayutthaya as people embarked on their new year holiday journeys. Traffic reports yesterday evening, December 27 highlighted heavy vehicle accumulation at Bang Pa-in Interchange, with cars from Phahonyothin Road, Highway 9, and the motorway filling all lanes.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

