Elderly Swiss cyclist killed in hit-and-run in Sattahip district

A 73 year old Swiss cyclist, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sukhumvit Road, in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri, late on Sunday night.

The local police received a report of the incident around 11.30pm, near the vicinity of tambon Na Jomtien. On arrival, they found the senior cyclist in an unconscious state, but attempts at resuscitation proved futile, reported Bangkok Post.

The severity of the injuries sustained by the cyclist was alarming, with significant harm inflicted on his head and the right side of his body. Nearby, his black bicycle lay ruined, a testament to the horrific incident.

Eyewitness accounts provided to the police indicated the involvement of a speeding car in the accident. The unidentified vehicle reportedly struck the cyclist, slowed down momentarily, and then sped off, leaving the scene.

The police are presently conducting investigations into the matter while the victim’s identity remains undisclosed, awaiting the notification of his next of kin.

A similar accident was reported a couple of days ago. Huay Yai Provincial Police Station promptly responded to another road accident along the Sattahip – Korat road in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered the body of a foreign individual, suspected to be an expatriate resident, submerged in a nearby watercourse. Initial assessments indicated that the victim, aged approximately between 60 to 70 years old, had suffered a fatal neck injury.

Close to the scene, a damaged bicycle and a black pickup truck were found, suggesting a collision had taken place. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Samreang Unan, confessed to colliding with the cyclist, later identified as Win Scherrenberg, alleging the cyclist had suddenly changed lanes.

Despite concerted efforts, authorities were unable to determine the victim’s nationality. With the absence of CCTV footage, the investigation heavily relied on eyewitness accounts and physical evidence.

Consulates were enlisted to aid in confirming the victim’s identity and offering further support in the ongoing investigation.