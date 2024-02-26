Thai police officer fatally stabs man outside education centre

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In a tragic turn of events, police officer Chawanil Jindamanee, stationed at Cha-uat Police Station in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, committed a heinous crime using a knife to fatally wound 51 year old Wichitra, and seriously injured 69 year old Prapha. The incident took place outside of a non-formal education centre in Cha-uat district on February 24.

Following the attack, local police apprehended Chawanil and transferred him to the investigative officers at Cha-uat Police Station to proceed with legal action for murder and attempted murder. Initially, a urine test conducted at Cha-uat Hospital did not indicate drug use by the perpetrator. Further blood samples were sent to the Medical Science Centre for detailed examination. Records from 2022 show that Chawanil had a history of depression and had been treated by a psychiatrist at a mental health hospital in Songkhla, reported KhaoSod.

Investigators have since controlled Chawanil, taking him to reenact the crime as part of his confession, and subsequently detained him at the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Court, opposing his temporary release. Given the officer’s grave misconduct, the investigator must gather more evidence and is concerned that he could interfere with the investigation if released. Consequently, commands were issued for Chawanil’s immediate dismissal from service.

In response to the situation, Regional Police Commander Surapong Thanomjit ordered Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Police Head Somchai Suetrongkulkul and Cha-uat Police Station Chief Somphorn Nitiphak to visit the injured Prapha at Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital and to attend the funeral rites for the deceased Wichitra.

As for the supervisory officers responsible for Chawanil are currently compiling a factual report for the higher command to decide on further actions.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.