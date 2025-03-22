Homeless man arrested for spray-painting Pattaya court sign

A homeless man has been arrested for spray-painting the Pattaya Provincial Court sign in a bizarre act of vandalism that has left local police scratching their heads.

Yesterday, Pattaya police detained a 40 year old man, identified only as Weerasak, from Phichit province. He was accused of defacing the Pattaya Provincial Court sign, located on Thapphraya Road in South Pattaya. The incident was just one part of a wider spree of graffiti, with streetlight poles and nearby shop walls also bearing the brunt of his destructive actions.

“We were able to identify the suspect from CCTV footage, where he was seen spraying graffiti on the court sign before fleeing into a wooded area across the street,” said a police spokesperson.

The investigation quickly led officers to the scene, where they apprehended Weerasak and brought him in for questioning.

Upon his arrest, Weerasak appeared incoherent and somewhat disoriented. Initially, he admitted to throwing a paint-filled bag at the court sign but later claimed he had returned to spray it with paint.

“He didn’t provide a clear reason for his actions,” the police said. “There was no explanation for why he targeted the court building or the surrounding area.”

Weerasak now faces charges of property damage and will be handed over to the Pattaya police for further legal action.

Police have expressed concern over the rising trend of vandalism in the area, particularly given the lack of motive behind such acts. Local business owners and residents are growing increasingly frustrated with the damage being caused to public property and private buildings.

While Weerasak’s motivations remain unclear, the incident highlights ongoing concerns about the presence of the homeless in Pattaya, some of whom have been involved in similar acts of petty vandalism in the past, reported The Pattaya News.

Pattaya police have vowed to increase patrols in high-risk areas to prevent future incidents and to ensure the safety of the city’s infrastructure.